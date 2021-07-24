BMW 6 Series GT- A More Sexy And Practical 5 Series

The BMW 5 series is the go-to sedan if you want a fun to drive luxury sedan. However, due to its focus on driving, it loses out on rear space and comfort for the passengers. The launch of the long wheelbase Mercedes Benz E class has also made it more difficult for the 5 series to find takers due to very few buyers who prioritize driving over comfort. BMW introduced the 6 Series GT which is a much more practical and also attractive alternative to the 5 Series. The 2021 facelift of the 6 Series GT has bought in a lot of changes so let’s take a look at them:

Design

The front of the 6 series GT gets new L shaped DRLs with advanced laser lights. These headlights can light up to 650m ahead on the road without dazzling the oncoming traffic. The chrome active kidney grille is now wider and taller than before. This particular M-sport trim gets a lot of sporty bits all around the exterior. The lower part of the front bumper gets a new design and air inlets on the sides. The sloping roofline of the 6 series GT is clearly evident when you move to the side. The 6 series GT also gets drool worthy frameless doors which no other car in the segment offers. It gets 19 inch M-sport alloy wheels and blue brake callipers. The rear gets updated LED taillights and a dual tone bumper. You get sport trapezoidal dual exhausts and an electrically retractable spoiler. You also get a panoramic sunroof and a shark fin antenna.

Interior

Open the frameless doors and you are greeted with a sea of premium brown nappa leather. The seats are beautifully contoured with a lot of detailing on them. You get a whole host of electric adjustments such as thigh adjustment and even a separate adjustment for the upper half of the seat. Apart from the electric lumbar adjustment for the seats, they get memory function and also get an electrically adjustable steering column. The BMW live cockpit display comes with a whole host of features with navigation display as well. The 12.3 inch touchscreen features a 16 speaker Harmon Kardon system which is excellent. The high resolution 360 degree camera offers a unique 3d view for easy manoeuvrability. The idrive system can control almost every function in the car and it also gets wireless apple carplay and android auto. The quality of materials is very high with open pore wood and soft touch materials. In terms of features you also get 4 zone climate control, BMW display key, electrically operated boot, ambient lighting, wireless charging, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, auto dimming IRVM, DSC, DTC, ABS, EBD, TPMS, six airbags, attention assist and park assist with reversing assistant to name a few.

The rear seats are very plush and they offer a recline function as well. It may seem that the coupe-like roofline would hamper the headroom but that is certainly not the case and the soft cushion on the headrests make the backseat experience even more comfortable. The legroom and knee room are excellent thanks to the long wheelbase. The middle passenger will be unwelcomed due to the high centre tunnel. In terms of features in the rear, you get two 10.25 inch touchscreens with multimedia connectivity, ambient lighting, two climate zones, type c USB ports, centre armrest with cupholders, electrically operated sunshades and LED reading lights. The boot is a humongous 600 litres of space which can be further expanded by folding the rear seats.

Performance

The 3 litre 6 cylinder diesel motor churns out 265hp and a massive 620nm of torque. It also comes paired with a 48V mild hybrid motor to regenerate the energy and aid efficiency. The transmission is an 8 speed sports steptronic transmission with launch control. It can achieve a 0-100km/h time of 6.1 seconds and go on to a top speed of 250km/h. This engine is the pick of the range because of its excellent performance and good fuel efficiency as well. It is the quickest to 100 in its class and this engine matches the sporty character of the GT. A simple dab on the throttle will make the car lunge ahead and the gearbox will shift quickly with no hesitance. Fuel efficiency is decent as well due to the mild hybrid system. The system can make the car coast when there is no accelerator input in ECO PRO mode. This leads to an average of 11km/l in the city and 15km/l on the highway which is very good for a car of this size.

Ride and handling

The 6 Series GT doesn’t feel low slung like a sedan and you sit high up giving you a commanding view of the road. The air suspension offers various modes to suit your driving style. In comfort mode, the ride is supple and you wont feel any bumps. The backseat passengers will be happy with the ride quality of the 6 Series GT. The handling of the 6 series GT is a couple of notches down when compared to the a sedan like the 5 series. This is due to the air suspension and the additional weight. The ride does get stiffer in sports mode and it does have the typical BMW feel. It takes the corners well and is rock solid throughout. The steering can be less communicative even in the sports mode. Overall, the ride quality is excellent which has led to a few compromises in terms of handling. However, it is still the best handling car in its class and it only falls short when compared to other BMW sedans.

Conclusion

Priced between ₹68 and ₹78 lakhs, the 6 series GT is not exactly cheap. One thing to note is that it doesn’t have a real competition either. No other car offers the kind of space, design, practicality and features that this car offers and if you really want a luxury car which is an all rounder and does things differently, the 6 series GT is the car for you.