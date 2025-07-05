Big Discounts, Bigger Savings: VW Tiguan, Virtus & Taigun See Up to ₹3 Lakh Off!

4-Point Overview:
- Volkswagen India announces heavy discounts this July on Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan R Line.
- Tiguan R Line gets a jaw-dropping ₹3 lakh discount — just three months post-launch.
- Virtus and Taigun see savings of up to ₹2.5 lakh across trims and variants.
- Offers include cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, and scrappage exchange benefits.
Intro:
If you were to buy a Volkswagen, this might just be the perfect time to make your move. VW India is pulling out all stops this July with massive discounts across its lineup — from the stylish Virtus and tech-loaded Taigun, to the luxurious Tiguan R Line. Whether you’re in the market for a spirited sedan or a sophisticated SUV, Volkswagen is offering serious price drops that’ll make your wallet (and heart) very happy.
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line – ₹3 Lakh Off
The big shocker? The Tiguan R Line, launched just three months ago at ₹49 lakh, is already available with benefits of up to ₹3 lakh. This includes a ₹2 lakh flat cash discount, making the premium SUV more accessible than ever. As a completely built unit (CBU), the Tiguan packs serious German engineering, all-wheel drive confidence, and VW’s signature understated elegance. If you’ve been waiting for a luxury upgrade, now’s your window.
Volkswagen Virtus – Save Up to ₹2 Lakh
The Virtus sedan continues to charm with its mix of style, tech, and turbo punch. And now, it’s even more tempting:
- Topline AT (1.0 TSI): Benefits up to ₹2 lakh.
- Highline trim: Effective pricing starts at ₹12.77 lakh with up to ₹70,000 in extras.
- GT Line: Flat ₹50,000 off.
- Comfortline MT (Base): Now available at ₹10.54 lakh — a cool ₹1 lakh below sticker.
- GT 1.5 TSI DSG Chrome: Discounted to ₹18.80 lakh, with additional benefits.
- GT Plus Sport: Offers capped at ₹1.10 lakh.
So, whether you’re looking for something sporty or something classy, Virtus has you covered — and now at a great price.
Volkswagen Taigun – Up to ₹2.5 Lakh in Savings
VW’s compact SUV Taigun is also rolling with big offers:
- Topline 1.0 TSI AT: Up to ₹2.5 lakh in total benefits.
- Highline and GT Line trims: Up to ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh off, respectively.
- Comfortline Base: Special price of ₹10.99 lakh (₹80,000 discount).
- GT 1.5 TSI (Chrome & Sport): A solid ₹2.44 lakh off, regardless of transmission.
From performance to practicality, the Taigun stands tall — and now lighter on the pocket.
Table: Volkswagen July 2025 Offers at a Glance
|Model
|Variant/Trim
|Max Benefits
|Special Price (₹)
|Tiguan R Line
|Single Variant
|₹3 lakh
|₹46 lakh (approx.)
|Virtus
|Topline 1.0 TSI AT
|₹2 lakh
|—
|Virtus
|Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT (Base)
|₹1 lakh
|₹10.54 lakh
|Virtus
|GT 1.5 TSI DSG Chrome
|₹1.05 lakh
|₹18.80 lakh
|Taigun
|Topline 1.0 TSI AT
|₹2.5 lakh
|—
|Taigun
|Comfortline (Base)
|₹80,000
|₹10.99 lakh
|Taigun
|GT 1.5 TSI Chrome/Sport
|₹2.44 lakh
|—
Conclusion: The Time is Now
Volkswagen’s July 2025 offers are the kind that don’t come around often. Whether you’re looking to park the luxury Tiguan in your garage or zip around town in a Virtus or Taigun, the deals are loaded and live. So if a Volkswagen has been on your wishlist, there’s no better moment to tick that box — before someone else grabs your perfect spec.