BGauss Unveils Its First Two Electric Scooters For India

The electric scooter revolution has gathered pace in the recent past with new manufacturers joining in the segment who have had no previous business operations in the automotive industry. RR Global is the latest addition to this list.

RR Global is a Mumbai-based company with a strong presence in the electrical industry, operating under RR Kabel. An electrical components conglomerate, RR Global announced its entry into the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country under its brand BGauss.

BGauss has entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market by unveiling two products called the BGauss A2 and BGauss B8. Both these electric scooters are scheduled to be launched in the country next month. Both the scooters will be offered in a number of variants in low and mid-speed versions. Both these offerings are being manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune.

In a press release statement, BGauss stated that the scooters have been designed especially for urban and developing areas, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment, the scooters come with a fluid design, ease, comfort, low maintenance, great power, quick charging and more features that make everyday life easier and more convenient.

Features Offered

Both the new BGauss electric scooters feature LED instrument clusters, LED lighting, disc brakes, and regenerative braking. They also have 3 riding modes including Low, Medium, and High. Additionally, the manufacturer is offering features like removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, colour digital display, DRL, keyless start, find your scooter, centralized seat lock, USB charging, reverse assist, side-stand sensor and IoT feature with a smartphone app. The range-topping BGauss B8 LI technology variant comes with extra features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, ride metrics, geofencing, remote diagnostics, live tracking, etc.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGauss said, “The Indian market has evolved and customers look forward to innovation in technology and comfort. We are thrilled to introduce our first range of products under BGauss and we are positive we will not only deliver but exceed customer expectations. We have focused on developing the sales and service network simultaneously to cater to all customer requirements.”

A2 Powertrain Specs

The BGauss A2 is a slow-speed and entry-level electric scooter which will be available in two variants – lead-acid and lithium-ion. Both the variants are equipped with a 250 W BLDC electric motor which can pull the electric scooters to a top speed of 25 km/h. While the lead-acid battery pack takes 7-8 hours to get fully charged, the lithium-ion battery pack gets fully juiced up in 2 hours 15 minutes. The range of the BGauss A2 electric scooter, irrespective of the variant, remains the same at 110 km. The A2 features a sleek and minimalist design that seems to be the trend in this sector. It will be available in blue, white and grey colour options.

B8 Powertrain Specs

The BGauss B8 is a high-speed and premium electric scooter that has three variants including lead-acid, lithium-ion, and LI technology. The company has provided a 1.9 kW Bosch BLDC electric motor. The B8 electric scooter has a top speed of 50 km/h. In terms of range, the lead-acid variant offers 78 km whereas the lithium-ion and LI technology variant can cover 70 km in a full charge. The B8 flagship model certainly has a lot of resemblance to its sibling but features a handlebar cowl with integrated LED headlamps and slightly different tail light. The scooter will be available in blue, white, red and grey color options.

Both the bikes get a warranty of three years on motor, vehicle and lithium-ion batteries, and one year for the lead-acid model. BGauss confirms that the lithium batteries are being sourced from an Indian manufacturer whereas the lead-acid units are from local traders who are importing it from outside India. The company is in the process of developing its own motor, controller, wire harness, etc and aims to achieve 100 percent localisation in 9 to 12 months.