Azad4x4 X3 Is An Advance Fibre Hardtop That Makes Life More Comfortable In The Mahindra Thar

If you’re in the market to trade the soft-top of the Mahindra Thar for a more rugged replacement, check out Azad4x4’s X3, an Advance Fibre hardtop. A thoroughly thought and designed product from Azad4x4 will not burn a hole in your pocket while, at the same time offer plenty of features and easy installation. It’s built using state of the art E-Glass technology using fibre glass material which offers high strength and low weight, making it ideal for applications where the finished product needs to be agile and strong.

As aforementioned, installation is fairly easy with absolutely no need to drill any holes for mounting it on back of your Mahindra Thar. The complete set comprises of three pieces. A well thought design features a single door with water channel above so that there is absolutely no water seepage. Moreover, the X3’s gets a tail gate glass with de-fogger so that you get a clear view of the oncoming traffic, or keep a track of fellow off-roaders trailing your Thar.

Puf insulation for the entire body ensures that you are cocooned inside the vehicle, away from heat, noise and vibrations. The insulation also adding to body strength. Other standard equipment list includes tinted side glasses, integrated stop light and a door handle while buyers can opt for sunroof, roof lining, and roof rails as optional extra.

So how much would it cost you? You’ll have to pay INR 75,000 plus taxes for the standard version. The optional accessories will push the prices further.

Key Features at a glance:

Easy to install (Comes in 3 pcs kit). No Drill No Hole.

Single Door with Water channel above ensuring no water seepages.

Tail gate Glass with De-fogger (first time for Thar)

Puf Insulation for the entire body to eliminate Heat / Noise and Vibrations also adding to body strength.

Others : Side tinted glasses, inserted sleek stop light, door handle etc.

Optional fitments : Sunroof, Roof Lining, Roof Rails and others.

Price : INR 75,000/- Ex-works. (GST extra as applicable)

So go for a trouble free hardtop, call Azad4x4 and get inaugural offers. Call at : 8527118608 / 9971900303 / 9811059549 or visit www.azad4x4.com. Check out more images and product brochure through the image gallery below: