Bookings For The Audi Q2 Are Now Open

Audi has commenced bookings for the Audi Q2 in India. The brand new model will be the brand’s new entry-level SUV for India. The booking amount has been set at Rs 2 lakh. For a hassle-free ownership experience, Audi India is offering an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the Audi Q2. Our fifth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a Luxury All-Rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family. The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside; the car blends performance and driving dynamics with practicality for daily usage. I am confident that young buyers who want to join the Audi family early on will be amazed by the performance of this car. As an introductory offer, we are rolling out a ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that includes a 5 year Comprehensive Service Package with Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance. This introductory offer will enhance the ease of ownership of the Audi Q2.”

Mr Dhillon further added, “2020 has been an exciting year for Audi India despite the unfortunate pandemic and its challenges. Our product launches including the Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi RS 7 and Audi RS Q8 have been very well received. In the Audi Q2, we have yet another strong addition to our portfolio and I am sure it is something that will add to the overall festive cheer.”

Talking about its design, the Q2 facelift gets a lower set single-frame grille up front, which makes the car appear wider. The grille features a new polygon design which looks similar to the new rear diffuser insert. The air intakes at the front have also been redesigned, and the higher models will be getting three slits between the bonnet and the grille – a design that is inspired by the Quattro rally car. LED headlamps are now offered as standard, while the top-end trims will be getting Matrix LED adaptive units, as well as dynamic turn indicators at the back. You also get five new exterior colour choices: Apple Green, Manhattan Grey, Navarra Blue, Arrow Grey, and Turbo Blue.

Inside the cabin, Audi is offering a segmented choice as far as infotainment is concerned. This means that options range from an analogue instrument cluster to the Audi virtual cockpit based on a 12.3-inch screen and the MMI 8.3-inch navigation display. And for your listening pleasure, the Q2 can be had with a 705-watt, 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Apart from that, the basic dashboard design is similar to the pre-facelift Q2. We expect the Q2 to be powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI motor which cranks out 188bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Elsewhere, a 1.5-litre TFSI motor is offered too.