Audi India Teases S5 Sportback Ahead Of Launch

The mid-spec performance car segment in India is about to get a little nasty. BMW has already announced that the M340i will go on sale in India soon and the company has commenced bookings for the same. Among the many constants we come across in this universe, the three German giants of the automotive world battling it out for supremacy deserves a special spot. To rival the upcoming BMW M340i, Audi India is going to summon the S5 Sportback to our shores.

More details

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback has been confirmed to be launched by the Head of Audi India. The German luxury carmaker has teased the car in the ‘Turbo Blue’ paint scheme which looks quite appealing.

Specifications

Apart from Audi’s signature Quattro AWD system, the Audi S5 Sportback will be available with a petrol-only, BS6 compliant 3.0-litre, turbo petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 349bhp and a peak torque output of 500Nm. The engine is expected to be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the new Audi S5 Sportback will arrive with four different driving modes, namely- comfort, auto, dynamic, and individual. But rest aside, boasting about the performance, Audi claims that the new S5 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Exterior design

Speaking about the exterior design, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback is based on the Audi A5, in fact, it seems as if the S5 is a sportier version of the Audi A5. The four-door-coupe comes with Audi’s signature pillar-less doors, quad exhausts, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a single-frame grille with a large honeycomb design. On the front, the car gets a pair of slim LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps, which are complemented by fully-blacked-out ORVMs and black elements on the rear bumper to show a sporty character. Just like other Audis, the S5’s roof-line will also seamlessly merge with the boot without hampering the headroom at the rear seat.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, the new Audi S5 Sportback will come with a host of features and design upgrades like- full-black interior with a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, a larger stick-out display for infotainment and a fully digital inclement cluster with Audi’s signature virtual cockpit tech.

For riding comfort, the Audi S5 Sportback gets wide aircon vents, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, an Audi-style automatic shifter lever with paddle shifters, and sport seats.