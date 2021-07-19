Audi e-Tron And e-Tron Sportback To Get Host Of Digital Solutions

Audi is on an announcement spree before the launch of e-tron and the e-tron Sportback. The Audi e-tron is all set to be launched in India on 22nd July 2021. Audi India has now announced that they will be offering the luxury EV with a host of digital solutions for the convenience of the customers. These digital solutions include a Savings and Range Calculator, Charging Time Calculator, Audi e-tron Hub, e-tron on Audi Shop, Digital Retail and a State-of-Charge relay – all of this on ‘myAudi Connect App’.

Official Statement

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Customer Centricity is integral to our strategy. In line with this, we are offering several digital solutions for our EV customers to make their ownership experience, hassle-free and enjoyable. Our digital solutions will help customers be informed about the current charge available, the range that can be covered keeping real-time driving conditions in mind, and the distance to the nearest compatible charging station, in case a charge is needed. In addition, the ‘myAudi Connect ‘ app has a dedicated Audi e-tron Hub that gives complete access to guides on Audi e-tron basics like setting up the charging equipment, setting recuperation levels and learning how to maximize range on your Audi e-tron. With solutions like these, we aim to eliminate range anxiety and make this EV journey a memorable one.”

Saving Calculator

Customers can quantify their savings on cost and environment by making use of the savings calculator. More so, customers can use the savings calculator to know the estimated reduction in carbon emission (kilograms of C02) and monetary saving in rupees on every kilometre driven when compared to a conventional engine.

Range Calculator and Charging time Calculator

This calculator takes into account the different driving modes like auto, efficiency and economy and factors in where your Audi e-tron is being driven(city roads, highways, expressways) to give you an instant estimate of distance you can cover with your Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback. The time taken to charge your Audi e-tron depends on the capacity of charger, socket utilized and where you charge your Audi e-tron- home or public charge station.

Chargers near me and Audi EV charging stations

Via the ‘myAudi Connect ‘ app, Audi EV owners can get a reference to all the charging stations compatible with Audi e-tron. The application will automatically suggest compatible chargers near to the customers location and customers can thereafter, even share the suggested locations over WhatsApp. With a view towards faster adoption and proliferation of electric vehicle technology, this tool is also being made available on the Audi India brand website and “myAudi Connect” app for a user ofany electric car to utilize as a ready reference.

Road Side Assistance

Owners get access to 24’7 Road Side Assistance through one click on the ‘myAudi Connect ‘ app in the unlikely event of them needing mechanical assistance or intervention. There is also 24*7 WhatsApp support available.

All these announcements have kept us on the edge and excited for the launch of the new e-tron which is just a couple of days away.