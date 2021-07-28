Atumobile Pvt Ltd Gets Design Patent For Their ATUM 1.0 e-Bike

Launched on October 5th 2020, the Atum 1.0 had generated widespread interest among EV consumers. This is the first product launched by the Hyderabad-based electric vehicles start-up Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. The company announced that they have received the much-awaited design patents for the Atum 1.0 e-bike.

Official Statement

On receiving the Design Patent, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. said, “This is a testimony to Atumobile’s R&D team which is constantly working on bettering customer convenience and experience. Our target audience which comprises of both youth and the mid-aged people between the age-group of 15-45, are loving the unique design and the customer feedback has been quite satisfying.”

Patent

The Patent has been issued for the bike’s design which leads to a sportier riding posture, for the shape of the tank which has a 14-litre storage capacity and for its naked body structure. Another feature for which the design patent was granted is the e-bikes unique naked body structure along with the sporty riding posture.

Atum 1.0

The Atum 1.0 is a low speed, cafe racer styled bike that does not need any registration or license to ride it. It is powered by a 48 V portable Li-ion battery that boasts of a 100 km range. The bike can reach a top speed of 25 kmph propelled by a 250 W electric motor. The bike weighs only 35 kg out of which 6 kg is contributed by the user-replaceable battery. Atumobile claims that the battery can be fully charged in four hours and consumes only one unit of electricity per charge. The bike is built using indigenous parts and sports a LED headlight, taillight and turn indicators along with a digital instrument console. It comes with a one year warranty for the battery and is available in a range of colours. The e-bike is priced at ₹55,000/- and can be ordered through Atumobile’s official website.