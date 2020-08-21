All-New Honda Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of August 27th Launch; Gets USD Front Forks

Honda Two-wheelers India has teased a brand new motorcycle which appears to be the rumoured Hornet 200cc bike. The maker has released a new teaser video which showcases some of the bike’s details amidst a track-inspired theme.

The teaser video reveals that the motorcycle will feature gold-finished front USD forks, a single-cylinder air-cooled engine featuring Honda’s HET technology, a body-coloured belly pan, sharply-designed tank extensions, a blue-backlit display for instrumentation and front LED headlights.

While all other details about the motorcycle are still a secret, it could well be the Hornet 200 or an upgraded version of the Hornet 160. However, if it’s the former, it will announce the bikemaker’s entry into the 200cc space. This segment is currently dominated by the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Pulsar 200 twins. Premium options with engines displacing similar capacity are made available by KTM.

The Hornet went missing from the bikemaker’s portfolio after the new BS6 norms kicked in and since then, its semi-faired sibling, the X-Blade has been introduced in the market. However, the Hornet, which was more popular than its cousin, is yet to be introduced. The new bike’s teaser reveals that this Honda will be an aggressively-designed, streetfighter-styled motorcycle. However, if the new bike is a Hornet 200, it will need a lot of new features to keep up with the Apache 200 and boast of at least 20 hp of power on paper.

Honda is also yet to upgrade the CB300R for the bike to meet BS6 norms and the bikemaker has no motorcycle in its current portfolio to cater to the entry-level performance space. If you have the bucks though, Honda has opened bookings for its two brand-new variants CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP in the super sports category.

The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP will be introduced via the Completely Built-up (CBU) route in India. We’ll be back with more details about this new Honda as the launch date approaches. Stay tuned!