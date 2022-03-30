2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Continues Testing!

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is probably one of the most important launches of the year. The compact SUV will be receiving a t0n of changes to make it more relevant in the segment. Additionally, it is rumored to become the first compact SUV with the option of CNG in the country. Now, the Brezza has been spotted doing final rounds of testing before its launch in the coming months. Let’s take a look at it:

2022 Maruti Brezza: What to expect

The next-gen Brezza gets radical design changes when compared to the current Brezza. The front features an upright bonnet which is similar to the current Brezza. It gets a new grille with chrome detailing inside it. The headlights are all new and they feature two L-shaped strips which double up as the LED DRLs. The headlights are LED projector units as seen in other Maruti cars. The lower half of the dash features a large air duct which is outlined by a grey element that is flanked by the fog lamps on each side. It also gets a silver skid plate.

The side features 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. One can notice a tiny bump on the ORVM which indicates that it could get a 360-degree parking camera. Other details include black cladding running across the side and silver room rails. The rear gets split LED taillamps which have a black outline. There’s a ‘Brezza’ lettering which is positioned between the taillamps. The number plate housing has now moved to the lower half of the boot. Other details include a shark fin antenna and an electric sunroof which is a first for any Maruti.

In terms of features, the next-gen Brezza will be loaded with features such as cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree parking camera, connected car tech, HUD, wireless charging, auto headlamps, and automatic climate control to name a few. The next-gen Vitara Brezza is most likely to carry forward the sole petrol powertrain available in the current Brezza.

The 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine could be mated to an upgraded 48V mild-hybrid system which is set to make its debut in the next-gen S Cross. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and we expect it to come mated to a new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.