2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Riding Modes Review: Did The Best Just Got Better?

Tell us, would you have imagined an Indian manufacturer to offer ride modes and adjustable front suspension from Showa on a 200cc naked streetfighter motorcycle? TVS has always managed to fuse its racing pedigree with cutting-edge modern technology and they have done it again with the new Apache RTR 200 4V. As if it wasn’t modern enough, TVS is now offering the Apache RTR 200 with 3 ride modes, adjustable front suspension and levers.

To make the offering more interesting, TVS has also added a new matte blue colour scheme, which is said to be inspired by TVS one-make racing series.

Ride modes

It is still powered by the same 198cc single-cylinder four-valve oil-cooled engine. However, the engine puts out tiny bit more power and torque than last year’s model – 20.8PS and 17.25Nm compared to the outgoing motorcycle’s 20.5PS and 16.8Nm output. Coming to the most talked about feature of the updated Apache RTR 200 now, the streetfighter is now equipped with 3 ride modes. The ride modes are segregated in three categories: Sport, Urban and Rain mode. All the modes modulate the engine and the ABS system. The Sport mode, for instance, offers sharper acceleration in all operating range. It will come in handy when you are belting the RTR 200 4V out on the race track. In this mode, the engine and the ABS, both are tuned in the Sport mode. Apart from sharper acceleration, the Sport mode also allows the Apache RTR 200 to achieve a higher top-speed.

Like we mentioned earlier, the Sport mode also changes the intervention levels of the ABS and the ABS intervenes much later. This allows the rider to be in full control and enjoy the feedback throbbing from the brake lever. In the Sport mode, the Apache RTR 200 continues to make the same amount of power and torque. It can attain a top speed of 127 km/h in Sport mode.

In the urban mode, the engine and the ABS are tuned in the urban mode. The acceleration isn’t that sharp as compared to the Sport mode and leans more towards being linear. This allows the rider to be more comfortable while dealing with the urban elements. Sedated throttle response translates to a comfortable ride. This is also assisted by slightly lower power and torque. In the Urban and the Rain mode, the Apache RTR 200 makes 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm and 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm. In the Urban and Rain mode, the Apache RTR 200 4V can attain a top speed of 105 km/h which is around 22 km/h slower than the Sport mode. In the Rain mode, there will be maximum ABS intervention to keep the rider safe.

The performance figures remain the same as the Urban mode. These modes can be changed on the fly through a dedicated ride mode switch. The all-digital instrument cluster is updated too, to accommodate the ride mode indications.

Adjustable suspension

As mentioned earlier, TVS is also offering front suspension with the updated Apache RTR 200 4V which is another segment-first feature. What is more astonishing is the fact that the forks are provided by Showa, which is renowned for making cycle parts for revered sports bikes as well. The front suspension comes with preload adjustment and as the company claims, the rear monoshock too, is tuned for stiffness, to deliver an enhanced racing experience.

One can adjust the front suspension for comfort riding, or made stiffer for an aggressive racing style meant for tearing up the track. These adjustments can be easily done without the need for additional tools, enabling adaptability on the go. The ergonomically designed first-in-class adjustable brake and clutch levers feature CAM adjusters with 3-step adjustment for optimal comfort. The levers can be easily adjusted without any additional tools.

Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.

Conclusion

The Apache RTR 200 4V has always been one of the best 200cc motorcycles available in the country and with these new gizmos, TVS has not only strengthened Apache’s foothold in the market but has also sent a message to its rivals that it means business. The TVS Apache RTR 200’s arch-rivals include the likes of Honda Hornet 2.0 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. The Honda Hornet 2.0 has only one advantage over the Apache and that is its fancy-looking USD forks. The Apache RTR 200 trumps the Hornet 2.0 in every other department. While the Apache might be a little less powerful than the Pulsar NS 200, it more than makes up for it with the features it has on offer.

The Apache RTR 200 4V is so convincing in its latest avatar that it has become sort of a no brainer when it comes to deciding the best 200cc motorcycle in the country. It can tour, it can carve corners and it can transform itself into the perfect urban weapon as well! A potent motor accompanied with a capable chasis and a truckload of gizmos make the 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V a delectable piece of machinery.