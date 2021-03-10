2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched, Makes More Power And Weighs Less

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle today. The already impressive Apache 160 now offers more power and torque, thereby ensuring a peak power output of 17.63 PS, making the Apache RTR 160 4V the most powerful motorcycle in its class.

More details

The main highlight of this motorcycle is its engine. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that now churns out 17.63 PS of peak power @9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque of peak torque @7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed slick-shifting gearbox making up for a lovely riding experience. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with a marginal 2 kg weight reduction, with the disc variant now weighing 147kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg.

The 2021 iteration of the Apache RTR 160 4V comes with some subtle tweaks to the overall aesthetics. The motorcycle comes with an all-new dual tone seat with a carbon fibre pattern and a LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps which makes it look even meaner and the 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V will take on the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha FZ S FI etc.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle will be available in three colour schemes – Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. It will be available in two variants at the current price; the Disc brake variant priced at INR 1,10,320 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Drum brake variant priced at INR 1,07,270 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Apache series from TVS has, ever since its inception, been extremely popular amongst the enthusiasts and the youth.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies. TVS Apache has always been committed to scaling higher benchmarks for customer satisfaction. We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle.”