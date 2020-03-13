2020 Tata Harrier Manual and Automatic – What’s New?

Tata Motors has launched the new and updated 2020 Harrier which now comes with an Automatic transmission too. Apart from offering the AT now, they have also made some mechanical changes.

The new Harrier now makes 170 PS of power and 350 NM of torque and the diesel motor is now BS6 compliant. Another new addition is the panoramic sunroof which comes with 3 user friendly switches and rain sensing closure. The ORVMs are now smaller in size because the older ones were tad too big and hampered visibility.

Based on Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy, Tata Harrier comes out as a handsome car which boasts of some class-leading features. Tata borrowed the DNA from Land Rover to develop the Harrier and it definitely shows as it gets different terrain response modes too and is based on Land Rover’s D8 platform. It also comes with driving modes which change the overall characteristics of the car depending on the mode chosen.

Harrier doesn’t fall short in the feature list either as it comes with a host of connectivity options which include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with integrated voice recognition which takes care of navigation, music, phone calls among many other things. Other features which increase the overall comfort and convenience include 6-way powered driver seat, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, rear AC vents and 28 utility spaces.

Tata has also made sure to make the Harrier as safe as they could by offering 6 airbags. ESP comes as standard across all the variants while it also gets ABS, EBD, corner stability control, off road ABS, traction control, Hill hold control, hill descent control and much more. Another cool gimmick up its sleeves is auto dimming IRVM which makes driving at night an easy affair.

Everyone loves the Tata Harrier for the way it looks and drives and you can’t ignore the long list of features as well. Then comes the satisfaction of owning a car which shares platform with Land Rover. The only thing which was missing was an Automatic transmission and that too now, has been taken care of. The prices of the Harrier start at INR 13.69 lakh ex-showroom while the range-topping variant will set you back by 20.25 lakh.