2020 Kia Seltos Launched With 10 New Features; GTX 7DCT Variant Discontinued

In view of increased competition from its cousin – the Hyundai Creta, a new 2020 version of the Kia Seltos has been launched today at a starting price of INR 9.89 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The refreshed Seltos now comes equipped with 10 novel features, encompassing the facets of safety, convenience, connectivity and design, over and above other key enhancements.

In addition to this, many existing features in the higher variants of the SUV like the sunroof are now available in lower variants too. Further, based on market research and customer preference, the company has also decided to discontinue its two variants of – Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.

Similar to the previous version of the Seltos, the refreshed version will continue to be available in two distinct design lines: Tech Line aimed at family-oriented customers and GT Line aimed at enthusiasts who are young at heart. Mentioned below are the 10 new features of the 2020 Kia Seltos:

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) – Standard on All Variants

Smart-Key Remote Engine Start – All Automatic variants

UVO – Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia” – HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

UVO Smart Watch App Connectivity – HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

UVO LITE – Control Air Purifier – HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

UVO –Voice Assist Indian Holiday Info – HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

UVO –Voice Assist Cricket Score – HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

FATC (Full Automatic Temperature Control) Deco Panel Silver Garnish – HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Dual Tone option on Sunroof – HTX+ / GTX+

New Dual-tone colour Orange/White roof – HTX+/GTX+

Lower variants of the Kia Seltos have gained features which were only reserved for higher trim levels and here’s a list of equipment which is now available across multiple variants:

Sunroof with LED Room Lamp – HTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Rear USB charger – All Variants

Metal scuff plates – HTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Leatherette Gear Knob – HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Black Leatherette Interior – GTX, GTX+

Front Tray USB charger – All Variants

Printed Dashboard Garnish – HTK+

Dual Muffler Design – HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

The refreshed Kia Seltos comes with various enhancements to its UVO-led technology. The introduction of UVO – Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia” will redefine occupants’ convenience by waking-up the UVO by simply saying “Hello Kia”. With this addition, the UVO connected car system will now boast of nine voice commands feature including Calling, Weather Information, Time and Date, Indian Holiday Information, Cricket Score, Media Control, Navigation Control and Climate Control.

The UVO Smart Watch App Connectivity option will offer the added convenience of using the connectivity features through a Smart Watch, built on Android, iOS or Tizen operating systems. Another addition to UVO upgrade is the UVO LITE, which will help control the Smart Air Purifier now in the refreshed Seltos, in addition to controlling the infotainment system.

Kia has introduced the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) safety system across all its variants, that automatically switches on the blinking rear light when a sudden brake is applied at or over 55kmph. The feature ensures the safety of not only the occupant of the car but also of the vehicles coming from behind by informing them about the emergency brakes being applied.

Enhancing the convenience of the customers, the Smart-Key Remote Engine Start has been introduced to enable the customers to remotely start the engine from their smart keys. The refreshed Seltos comes with the Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) panel that gets a Silver highlight, enhancing the modernity of the interiors and giving a luxurious look. Based on customers’ feedback and market demand, the Seltos now comes with an additional dual-tone colour option with Orange body and White roof. Customers can now also enjoy the Sunroof in the dual-tone variants of Seltos.

Variant-Wise INR Prices (Ex-Showroom)

Smartstream Petrol 1.5

HTE – 9,89,000

HTK – 10,49,000

HTK+ – 11,59,000

HTX – 13,34,000

HTX IVT – 14,34,000

Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI

GTX – 15,54,000

GTX+ – 16,39,000

GTX+ 7DCT – 17,29,000

Diesel1.5 CRDi VGT