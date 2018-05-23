2018 Ford EcoSport S and Signature Edition First Impressions, Walkaround Video And Features

Our team is currently driving the new 2018 Ford EcoSport S and Signature Edition in Bangalore to bring you a detailed review of the compact SUV. The new S and Signature editions, which expand the Ford EcoSport range in India, were launched at INR 10.40 lakh and INR 11.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. While our team works on the review, they’ve sent a quick walkaround video of the new 2018 Ford EcoSport S and Signature Edition which captures all the exterior and interior features along with the first impressions of the compact SUV.

Check out the 2018 Ford EcoSport S and Signature Edition Quick Walkaround & Features in the video below:

To give you a quick recap, the new 2018 Ford EcoSport S variant, which is the top-end trim, comes equipped with a all-new smoked HID headlamps with dark inserts and a black treatment to the fog lamp bezel. The dark theme has been carried all through the exterior design with a blacked out grille, black painted roof and roof rails, and 17 inch smoke alloy wheels. The interiors of the Ford EcoSport S edition feature orange accents on the seats as well as instrument panel, a new 4.2-inch digital information cluster along with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The Ford EcoSport Signature Edition, on the other hand, gets a grille with chrome surround, diamond cut 17 inch alloy wheels, black fog-lamp bezel along with all round graphics, rear spoiler and roof rails. Its interiors will have subtle use of blue accents on seat stitching, centre console and instrument panel. Customers can also opt to buy theEcoSport Signature Edition as an option pack on the car’s Titanium variant.

