2017 Renault Monsoon Camp To Be Held From June 19-25

Renault India has announced the commencement of Renault Monsoon Camp, a nationwide after-sales service initiative. The camp will be conducted at all Renault dealerships across India from June 19 to June 25, 2017. The objective of organizing the Monsoon camp is to ensure optimal performance of the vehicles which is imperative during the monsoon season. The camp will offer Renault owners a complimentary car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling an examination of all key functions of the car. Vehicles will be checked by service technicians for safe and problem-free driving during the monsoon season. Such periodical checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car.

During the week-long initiative, customers visiting the dealerships can also avail of offers including 15% discount on select parts and accessories as well as other value added services along and a host of concessions on labour charges. Customers will also get a plan for insurance renewal, offers on select tyre brands and complimentary car top wash. Renault India will also be offering 10% discount on Renault Secure, which covers road side assistance and extended warranty.

While expanding the product portfolio will be pivotal as part of its long-term commitment to India, the company aims to increase its network reach to 320 outlets pan-India by the end of 2017 to make its products and services more accessible to the customers across the country.