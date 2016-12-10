Home News 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 150, 180 and 135LS launched in India; get visual and mechanical upgrades
By Suvil Susvirkar
December 10, 2016

After the new 2017 Pulsar 220, it’s the 2017 Pulsar 150, the 180 and the 135 LS that have quietly arrived at the dealerships. Similar to the new Pulsar 220, the Pulsar 150, 180 and the 135 LS get visual upgrades in form of a monotone paint job along with new graphics, a matte black exhaust canister and a blue backlit instrument cluster. Also, for 2017, the new 2017 Pulsar 135 LS features a single piece seat instead of a split unit from the previous model. Bajaj calls its new Pulsar range as the Laser Edge Collection.Mechanically, except the new Pulsar 150, all other models feature an Euro-IV compliant engine.

December 10, 2016-2017-Bajaj-Pulsar-150-6.jpg

The Pulsar 150 continues to use the 149 cc 4-stroke, DTS-i, air cooled, single cylinder engine that delivers 15.06 PS of power @ 9000 rpm and  12.5 Nm of torque @ 6500 rpm. The new Pulsar 180’s BS-IV compliant  178.6 cc 4-stroke, DTS-i, air cooled, single cylinder engine delivers 17.02 PS of power @ 8500 rpm and 14.22 Nm of torque @ 6500 rpm. The 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS also features BSIV compliant 135cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 13.56 PS of power @ 9000 rpm and 11.4 Nm of torque @ 7500 rpm.

The motorcycles are priced at :

  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 : INR 73,513 (ex-showroom Delhi)
  • Bajaj Pulsar 180 : INR 79,545 (ex-showroom Delhi)
  • Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS : INR 60,178 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Here is the detailed image gallery:

  1. i am looking for engine of the black pulsar ls, engine 134.66cc,
    single cylinder, max power 13.37 nm @ 9000 rpm,
    max torque 11.4 @ 7500, 4 valve , air cooled , self start , kerb weight 121 kg… i am from south Africa

