AragonGP : Valentino Rossi Declared Fit To Ride; Will Take Part In FP1 Session On Friday

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi successfully wrapped up riding session around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. During the two-hour private riding session, the nine-time World Champion was able to complete 20 laps in total. In latest updates, he has been declared fit to ride in this weekend’s Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón (AragonGP). The Movistar Yamaha rider had suffered displaced fractures of the tibia and fibula of his right leg during a training accident.

Valentino Rossi successfully completed a mandatory medical examination carried out by MotorLand Aragón’s Chrief Medical Officer, Clemente Millan. He declared that the nine-time World Champion is fit to ride, 21 days after sustaining a leg injury. Rossi is fourth in the World Championship, trailing 42-points behind the leader, Marc Marquez. The Italian will take part in the FP1 session on Friday, September 22, 2017.

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team will start round 14 of the MotoGP World Championship with their original rider line-up.