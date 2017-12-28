An Indian Scout Resides Within This Royal Enfield

They say imitation is the best form of flattery and sometimes when you try to ape what has your respect, you almost become just that. But when it comes to non-living things, it takes skilled hands to replicate something with respect, which does resemble its inspiration but doesn’t come across as blasphemy and Chinese. So the folks at Bulleteer Customs are at it again and have transformed a humble Royal Enfield to make it drop a lot of hints about its likings.

It looks like the owner of the donor bike is clearly smitten by the looks of the Indian Scout but didn’t want to part ways with metal and oil he probably has attachments with. When you look at the build, nowhere is the resemblance more apparent when you notice the rear fender, the generously cushioned split seats and the twin pipes which pop out of the blacked out Royal Enfield motor. One of it is a dummy, but the neatness of the job doesn’t make it seem obvious. Called the ‘Marvel’, we like the simplicity of this transformation and its matte khaki paint job. If you like what you see, do contact Bulleteer Customs on their facebook page or shoot them an email at bulleteercustom@gmail.com for any further queries.