Benedict Cumberbatch Will Continue His Association With MG Motor India To Promote The ZS EV

Both the British icons, MG Motor and Benedict Cumberbatch will continue their association to promote the ZS EV in India. Recently, MG announced that Hollywood star, Benedict Cumberbatch will be the face and ambassador for its upcoming all-electric car, the ZS EV, which is set to be unveiled in India by the end of this year. Benedict was previously seen promoting the MG Hector, which was one of the first connected cars in India. The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Actor will now don a new avatar for the MG ZS EV and will also star in a few commercials for the brand.

Just like MG Motor, Benedict Cumberbatch also has been known for supporting many social causes like gender equality and many more. Furthermore, Benedict has also focused on the humanitarian crisis and is known for adopting cruelty-free fashion. This is one of the many characteristics and goals that are common between these 2 British icons. Talking about the car, the ZS EV will likely be getting an all-electric powertrain, that will include a single electric motor producing 148 bhp and 350 Nm of torque for the front axle. All this power should be enough to propel the vehicle from 0 – 50 kmph in just 3.1 seconds. Although there are no specifications available yet, the MG ZS EV is expected to travel almost 430 kilometres on a single charge.

Benedict Cumberbatch on his association with MG said, “Since my childhood, I have grown up seeing and reading about MG’s. With the iconic MG brand set to drive into the future, I am delighted to be part of the brand’s journey in India. The ZS EV – India’s first connected electric SUV focuses on and furthers the required change in the environment which is the need of the hour. It is a start in India and I am glad to be part of this start.”

“We are extremely charged up and excited to extend our association with Benedict for the MG ZS EV in India. The pure electric SUV from MG’s global stable has seen robust demand from customers in the UK, Thailand and other markets. It is part of our commitment to promote environmentally friendly mobility in India. We realize there is a need to become a catalyst for change and we are happy to do so with the MG ZS EV,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.