Mahindra’s Bolero Power+ Gets A New Special Edition Ahead Of Festive Season

Today, Mahindra Group introduced a new special edition of its flagship SUV, the Bolero Power Plus. The new special edition Bolero is equipped with a host of unique and stylish features, along with the regular features offered on the standard vehicle. As we all know, Bolero has been a pioneer in the Utility Vehicle segment, ever since it had launched in August 2000. The Bolero Power Plus is not only known as the trusted workhorse for thousands of families across India but is also famous for its robust built and go-anywhere tough character. Apart from being a regular family SUV, the Bolero is also being used by various armed forces as well as para-military and internal security forces for many years now.

The Bolero Power Plus Special Edition comes with various new enhancements like: special edition decal, special edition seat covers, special edition carpet mats, a set of new special edition scuff plates, a new steering wheel cover, add-on fog lamps in the front bumper and a new spoiler with stop lamp. Other than these special edition features, the Bolero is also equipped with features such as Airbags and an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The SUV now also meets crash compliance which comprises of a full frontal-crash, offset frontal and side-impact as applicable for crash norms from the 1st of October 2019. The Mahindra Bolero is now also the highest sold UV (Utility Vehicle) in India with over 12 lakh happy customers. Prices for the Bolero range starts from INR 7.86 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Recently, Mahindra also introduced a new range of the Bolero, called the Bolero Camper. This new vehicle includes the addition of a number of features with the range starting from INR 7.26 Lakh. The main highlight in the Bolero Camper is the addition of a new, premium variant called Camper Gold ZX. Apart from this new top-of-the-line variant, the Camper will also be available in Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC and Cash Van variants, suiting a number of different applications. All these variants are powered by a tried and tested 2,523cc m2DiCR diesel engine, delivering 63 HP of power and a peak torque of 195 Nm.