“#DrivenByPurpose” Mahindra’s Theme is Justified in its Mobility Solutions

#DrivenByPurpose- Mahindra’s bold statement offering innovative, future-ready products, technology and mobility solutions impressive showcase of 18 vehicles, including a futuristic concept vehicle and a line-up of Electric Vehicles, Passenger & commercial vehicles. This is one of the widest displays of EV’s by an Indian OEM at this year’s Auto Expo. It unveils concepts and vehicles which seek to redefine the mobility space and a roadster concept with a playful convertible mode, an object of desire. It announces a competitive price of Rs. 8.25 lacs for the eKUV100 (ex-showroom Delhi, post FAME benefit, for the entry-level variant), India’s most affordable EV.

Mahindra 8 Mahindra Ltd., a part of the US 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its theme #DrivenByPurpose at the country’s 15TH Auto Expo, to address a larger good that touches and transforms lives through innovative, future-ready products and mobility solutions. under this purpose statement, the company is showcasing a wide and varied range of its concept vehicles, EV’s, passenger and commercial vehicles, as well as technology solutions. Mahindra’s Rise philosophy of driving positive change resonates well with this year’s theme as the company addresses the consumers needs for a better today and a sustainable tomorrow.

As the pioneer of electric mobility in India, Mahindra has displayed one of the widest ranges of EV’s and related technology solutions by an Indian OEM at this year’s Auto Expo. This clearly demonstrates the company’s commitment to be #DrivenByPurpose, for a cleaner, greener tomorrow. Mahindra turned the spotlight on its range of electric vehicles and solutions, which include:-

Funster- a thrilling roadster electric concept with a playful convertible mode, nothing short of being an object of desire. ATOM– a new age electric urban mobility solution for Smart India’s last-mile connectivity needs e-XUV300– the electric version of the popular compact SUV, an aspirational electric SUV for those who want a thrilling performance. e-KUV100- India’s most affordable EV starting at a competitive price of Rs. 8.25 lass (ex-showroom Delhi, post FAME benefit)

Apart from the concept car and three EVs, Mahindra also showcased 2 variants of the Treo, the pioneering Lithium-ion battery-electric 3-wheeler. There was also a display of a first-of-its-kind future electric vehicle architecture MESMA 350 (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture), electric batteries and charging station to drive a connected experience for the consumer.

In keeping with the upcoming BSVI emission norms implementation, Mahindra has displayed mStallion, its range of advanced BSVI ready turbo gasoline direct injection, TGDi engines which will deliver a great ‘fun to drive experience to its customers. Developed at its cradle of R&D and innovation, the state-of-the-art Mahindra Research Valley, the mStallion range of gasoline engines have been designed, engineered, developed and tested to deliver thrilling performance across varied driving and traffic conditions.

For a better tomorrow that is Driven by Purpose, Mahindra showcased its new division CERO (Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt. Ltd.), India’s first organized vehicle recycler. CERO stands for a world of zero waste and zero pollution through automobile recycling and reuse.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, As Mahindra enters its 75th year, our theme of Driven by Purpose will be the pillar on which we develop sustainable mobility solutions for the future. Our focus will not only be on growing our clean business unit through our electric mobility business but to also provide cleaner engines as we approach the implementation of BSVI norms. I am also delighted that Mahindra’s showcase this year reflects our commitment to the ‘Make in India philosophy’, while developing globally relevant mobility solutions.

Also Read: Kite Concept by Hyundai – Auto Expo 2020

Rajan Wadhera, President. Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “What gives us a sense of pride today, is the display of our new M Stallion BSVI range of Gasoline Engines, which are truly world-class with the highest level of technology. It is fitting that we choose to display these engines at an important industry event like the Auto Expo. I am particularly proud of our new range of BSVI trucks which have had minimal changes and offer a hassle-free ownership experience. The launch of our CRUZIO range of buses is another significant step toward making us a full-range player in the CV segment.”