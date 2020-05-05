Most to Least Powerful 150-160 cc air-cooled/oil-cooled Bikes in India

Since the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, consumers have been wondering what changes it might lead to in terms of performance. Physically a carburettor is replaced by a fuel injector in a BS6 compliant engine. Some people had worried that the power output might be compromised during the stricter emission norms. However that hasn’t been the case in general.

Moreover, the power delivery has been evidently much more smoother and linear and also the engine vibrations has reduced considerably keeping the noise and the fuel in check. In this article, we present you with the list of all the BS6a and oil cooled bikes with the engine capacity of 150/160 cc segment in India. The list has been arranged in decreasing order of their respective power output.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj recently launched the BS6 version of the Pulsar NS160 and is priced at Rs 1,03,398 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), it now costs Rs 9,203 more than its BS4 predecessor. The substantial price hike gets you a more powerful fuel-injected motor. Other than that the BS6 motorcycle remains mechanically and cosmetically unchanged.

The new greener 160.3cc air and oil-cooled motor now gets fuel-injection and delivers 17.2PS at 9,000rpm and 14.6Nm at 7250rpm. For reference, the BS4 Pulsar NS160 made 15.5PS at 8500rpm and 14.6Nm at 6500rpm. Power is up by 1.7PS while torque output remains the same. The new motor, however, makes peak power and torque at a higher rpm than before. The updated motorcycle still gets a 5-speed gearbox.

Engine Capacity: 160.3 cc

Power: 17.2 PS

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the most popular 160cc naked bikes in India. It is available in two variants: rear disc and rear drum. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price stands at Rs 1,00,950 for the base rear drum brake variant. The price of the rear disc brake-equipped variant is Rs 1,04,000. Both are ex-showroom Delhi.

The Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine with an oil cooler. In its BS6 guise, the engine churns out 16.02PS at 8250rpm and 14.12Nm at 7250rpm. The engine works alongside a 5-speed gearbox. This powerplant makes 0.77PS and 0.68Nm less than the BS4-compliant version.

Engine Capacity: 159.7 cc

Power Output: 16.02 PS

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS launched the Apache RTR 160 at a price of Rs 96,500 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the rear disc variant while the rear drum version sells for Rs 93,500, making them around Rs 5,700 more expensive than their BS4 counterparts.

The Apache RTR 160 is powered by an air-cooled, fuel-injected 159.7cc single-cylinder engine which now produces 15.53PS at 8400rpm and 13.9Nm at 7000rpm, which is 0.42PS and 0.87Nm more than the BS4 model, thanks to fuel injection. It’s also quite likely that fuel efficiency has increased or at the very least, remained the same. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Engine Capacity: 159.7 cc

Power Output: 15.53 PS

Hero Xtreme 160R*

Hero MotoCorp recently unveiled the Xtreme 160R and was expected to be launched in April 2020, however, is now delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic The all-new motorcycle is Hero’s answer to the 160cc segment. The Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a BS6-compliant air-cooled and fuel-injected motor. It delivers 15.2PS and 14Nm. Despite being a 2-valve motor, it is one of the most powerful motorcycles in its segment, overshadowed only by the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V whose 4-valve motor delivers 16PS and 14.1Nm. The Xtreme 160R gets a 5-speed gearbox.

Engine displacement: 160 cc

Power Output: 15.2 PS

*Yet to be officially launched

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is the latest member of the Avenger bike series. It has been around for almost a year, with Bajaj updating the Avenger 160 Street to meet BS6 emission norms just as we entered this lockdown period. The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street’s price in the BS6 era is Rs 94,893 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new BS6 prices have seen a steep increment of Rs 11,642 over the BS4 version.

The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is powered by a 160.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor. Bajaj has had to kit this engine with a fuel-injection system to meet the BS6 emission norms. As a result, the output figures of the BS6 motor are 15PS and 13.7Nm, 0.2Nm more than before. It comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Engine displacement: 160.4 cc

Power Output: 15 PS

Bajaj Pulsar 150

An icon in its own right, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been around for nearly two decades. BS6 prices of the bike start from Rs 94,956 for the drum variant. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 price for the disc variant is Rs 98,835. All prices, ex-showroom Delhi. The new prices are Rs 8,998 more than its BS4 counterpart.

The Pulsar 150 is powered by the same old 149.5cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that now gets fuel-injected to comply with BS6 emission norms. The BS6 motor makes 14PS at 8500rpm and 13.2Nm at 6500rpm, 0.15Nm less than the BS4 iteration. Power remains the same.

Engine Displacement: 149.5 cc

Power Output: 14 PS

Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki has recently launched the Intruder BS6 in India. At Rs1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the BS6 version is around Rs 12,000 more expensive than before. Apart from some tweaks to its motor, there are no changes whatsoever. The Intruder 150 BS6 is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine producing 13.6PS and 13.8Nm, which is 1.2PS and 0.2Nm less than before. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Engine Displacement: 155 cc

Power Output: 13.6 PS

Suzuki Gixxer/Gixxer SF

The Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF BS6 had been launched in India after its Auto Expo debut in February 2020. The Gixxer costs Rs 1,11,871, which is Rs 11,659 more than the BS4-compliant version while the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced at Rs 1,21,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). This makes it Rs 12,030 more expensive than the BS4-compliant Gixxer SF. With 13.6PS and 13.8Nm on tap, the newly launched bikes make 0.5PS and 0.2Nm less than their predecessors. There are no changes apart from the cleaner engine. They retain the same 5-speed gearbox as well.

Engine Displacement: 155 cc

Power Output: 13.6 PS

Honda Unicorn

The Honda Unicorn BS6 was recently launched in India. The BS6 Honda Unicorn is priced at Rs 93,593 (ex-showroom Delhi), which makes it costlier than the CB Unicorn BS4 by Rs 12,852. For the added premium, Honda has offered a bigger 160cc fuel-injected BS6-compliant engine.

The engine produces 12.9PS at 7500rpm and 14Nm at 5500rpm. In comparison, the BS4 CB Unicorn 150’s 149.2cc motor which makes 12.9PS at 8000rpm and 12.8Nm at 5500rpm. The transmission remains the same 5-speed unit as before.

Engine Displacement: 160 cc

Power Output: 12.9 Ps

Yamaha FZ FI Version 3.0

The price of the Yamaha FZ V3 BS6 is Rs 99,200, Rs 2,520 more expensive than its BS4 predecessor. The updated bike, which was launched last year, features a cleaner engine with lower power output but more torque than before. The FZ V3 is powered by a fuel-injected 149cc 2-valve single-cylinder engine, which was updated to meet BS6 standards last year. The output of 12.4PS is 0.8PS less than before, though torque has gone up by 0.8Nm to 13.6Nm. The motor sends power to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Engine Displacement: 149 cc

Power OutPut: 12.4 PS