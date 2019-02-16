Best Bikes In India For Adventure Touring Under INR 10 lakh

Motorcycles come in many shapes and sizes, offering a lot of versatile options to a buyer in the form of various segments. One of the most popular segments at this point in time is the adventure tourer segment. These go-anywhere tourer bikes offer multiple benefits to a buyer. These bikes enable riders to not only cover long distances, but also enjoy some off-road trails on the way. Going by the ever-growing popularity of these bikes, many manufacturers now offer these bikes in the Indian market, all available at very compelling prices. Here is a list of all those you can buy under INR 10,00,000.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Our very own adventure tourer, the Himalayan is currently the most affordable adventure tourer in our market. The Himalayan comes with a fuel tank of 15-litres. Along with that, you get long travel suspension. In the latest update, this bike also comes with a dual-channel ABS system.

411 cc, single cylinder

24.5 hp

32 Nm

Priced at INR 1.68 Lakh

BMW G310 GS

The first ever BMW motorcycle with a single cylinder, the bike shares its platform with G310 R and the TVS Apache RR 310. The G310 GS, comes equipped with a long travel suspension and a switchable ABS systems. This baby BMW can carry 11-litres of fuel.

313 cc, single cylinder

34 hp

28 Nm

Priced at INR 3.49 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys-X 300

The most affordable twin cylinder of this segment, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 motorcycle uses the same engine found in the Ninja 300 sports bike. However, with spoked wheels and long travel suspension, this bike can handle a bit of off-roading. This bike can hold up to 17-litres of petrol.

296 cc, parallel twin

39 hp

25.7 Nm

Priced at INR 4.6 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 650

The middle sibling of the Versys family in India, the Versys 650 comes with a solid, tried and tested 650 cc motor from the Ninja 650. The bike also comes with adjustable long-travel suspension at both ends. The bike can hold 21-litres of fuel.

649 cc, parallel twin

68 hp

64 Nm

Priced at INR 6.69 Lakh

SWM Superdual T

This Italian motorcyle is one of the offerings that have been brought to our country via Kinetic’s Motoroyale showrooms. The SWM Superdual T is feature rich and comes with equipment like Brembo brakes and switchable dual channel ABS. Moreover, the company also is offering a cash discount of INR 80,000 for the first 250 customers. The Superdual has an 18-litre fuel tank.

600 cc, single cylinder

54 hp

55 Nm

Priced at INR 7.3 Lakh

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS

The latest adventure cruiser from Suzuki offers a meaty V-twin engine and an adventure-ready chassis. Apart from the long travel suspension and spoke wheels, this bike has a huge 20-litre fuel tank, which would let you cruise for more than 400 km before you have to stop for fuel.

645 cc, V-Twin

70 hp

60 Nm

Priced at INR 7.46 Lakh

Benelli TRK 502

To be launched on the 18th of February, the TRK 502 will be offered in two variants – a standard and a better-equipped X variant. The bikes come with a 20-litre fuel tank. While the prices not yet announced, these bikes could potentially fill the gap between the Himalayan and the Versys 650, in terms of price.

499.6 cc, parallel twin

47.6 hp

45 Nm

Prices are yet to be announced

KTM Adventure 390

Spied on Indian streets not too long back, the KTM Adventure 390, in images looks like the perfect adventure tourer. Expect kit like adjustable front forks, a digital instrument console and a large fuel tank. the bike would be using the same engine as the KTM Duke 390. The bike can be expected to be available in the market in the near future.

373 cc, single cylinder

power figures not available

Torque figure not available

Expected to be priced in the INR 2.5 Lakh to 3.5 Lakh range

Hero Xpulse 200

This bike, when launched will take the Himalayan’s spot as the most affordable adventure tourer. To be offered with a spherical full LED headlight, a tall-set front fender, a windscreen, dual-tone knuckle guards and more, the Xpulse indeed looks adventure ready.