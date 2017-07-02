Range Rover Sport SVR powers up the Goodwood Hill on just two wheels

A heavy SUV is not what most people have in mind when they talk about stunt cars. But the folks over at Range Rover are all set to challenge the stereotypes – and how! At the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed, professional stunt driver Terry Grant powered the 550 BHP Range Rover Sport SVR up the Goodwood hill making it the biggest SUV to attempt to scale the hill in this manner.

As can be seen in the video, Terry makes slow and careful progress, delicately toeing the throttle and manipulating the steering to keep the SUV going. To further increase the dramatic impact and much to the amazement of the crowds present there, another stuntman climbed out of the passenger side window of the moving vehicle and balanced himself on the skywards facing door of the car before hopping back in.

The crowds were left mighty impressed as the $111,350 2.3 Ton SUV effortlessly climbed up the hill despite the bare minimum contact between the rubber and the tarmac with the undercarriage in show in all its glory!

Even if all of this was not enough, as soon as the vehicle landed back on all fours, Terry mashed the throttle and performed two crisp donuts leaving a cloud of smoke behind from which he (very dramatically indeed) powered his way through to the top of the hill.

Jeremy Hicks, the Marketing Director at JLR said that they consider Goodwood to be their major automotive event of the year and thus, they invest heavily in their presence at the festival. “Our status as Britain’s number one automotive investor and manufacturer will be clear to see as soon as visitors walk on the stand and see our huge product offensive which sees us in the midst of 50 product actions over five years.”

The range-topping RR Sport SVR is powered by the JLR family’s 5.0L Supercharged V8 that is due for an update soon with an expected bump in both, power and torque figures which is expected to bring it on par with the SVR version of the Jaguar F-Type.