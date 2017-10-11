Sunny Leone Becomes Proud Owner Of A Sparkling New Maserati Ghibli “Nerissimo”

After Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Hrithik Roshan, it’s Sunny Leone who has become a proud owner of a brand new Maserati. In case you missed it, Arjun Kapoor gifted himself the yet to be launched Maserati Levante SUV on his birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput bought himself a brand new Maserati Quattroporte, Hrithik Roshan owns a Maserati Spyder while Ajay Devgan is a proud owner of one of the first Quattroporte’s in India.

Sunny Leone, in her recent Instagram post, was seen flaunting her new Maserati Ghibli “Nerissimo”. Unveiled at the New York International Auto Expo in April 2017, Ghibli Nerissimo Edition will be limited to only 450 units which explains Leone’s Instagram caption “1 of 450”. Each Nerissimo model comes with a badge signifying the particular model number out of the 450 models produced.

Here’s Sunny Leone’s Instagram Post:

Nothing like being home in my sick a%$ whip!!!! Love @maserati “1 of 450” A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

What’s so special about the Maserati Ghibli “Nerissimo” edition? The name Nerissimo is based on the Italian expression for “extremely black.” So it isn’t just black, it’s extremely black. The Nerissimo features Glossy Black finish, 20-inch Urano wheels, black door handles, black window trim and black grille features, as well a black extended leather interior featuring red stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, red brake calipers, Dark Mirror interior trim, Sport Seats and a Sport Steering wheel.

The Ghibli features the acclaimed, Ferrari-built, Twin Turbo-charged 3.0-liter V6 engine with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, featuring a Start & Stop function. The Ghibli S Q4 Nerissimo which was displayed at New York was tuned for 404 horsepower and the handling agility of Maserati’s Q4 intelligent all-wheel drive, gripping the road for maximum performance. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 176 mph.

Apart from the Ghibli Nerissimo, Sunny Leone is also a proud owner of the Maserati Quattroporte which was gifted to her by her husband.