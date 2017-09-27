Sachin Tendulkar Gifts Virender Sehwag A BMW 7 Series

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently became the proud owner of a BMW 7 Series. Sehwag recently took to twitter to share a photo of him with his luxurious set of wheels. The 7 Series was gifted to him by former team mate Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the brand ambassador for BMW India.

In his tweet Sehwag said, “Thank you @sachin_rt paaji and @bmwindia. Grateful for this !” The Indian arm of the German luxury automobile manufacturer also replied to Sehwag’s tweet welcoming him to the BMW family and wishing him a good ride ahead.

Sehwag owns the 730ld variant of the BMW 7 Series which sources power from a 3.0-litre, six cylinder, diesel engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 265 hp while the peak torque is rated at 620 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an eight speed automatic transmission, enabling the 7 series to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. The top speed of the BMW 7 Series stands at 250 kmph.

Glad you bought the car of your dreams!! They have been my favourite cars for a number of years. Sheer driving pleasure!! #BMW https://t.co/D3ZLyY8mwl — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 26, 2017

Based on BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, the 7 Series comes equipped with a host of features such as Gesture Control, Remote Control Parking, BMW Display Key, BMW Touch Command System, Wireless Charging and Sky Lounge.