Honda 2-Wheelers Crosses The 400 Million Global Sales Milestone

Japanese automotive manufacturer, Honda, recently announced that its 2-Wheeler division has crossed the 400 million sales milestone. Currently, Honda produces a wide range of motorcycles (50cc commuters – 1,800cc models) across 35 facilities in over 21 countries around the world. From the beginning, Honda has created and provided products that meet the needs of customers in different countries and regions, based on its belief that “the purpose of technology is to help people.” As a result, Honda had managed to achieve its 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, 300 million-unit milestone in 2014 and 400 million-unit milestone in 2019.

Commenting on this achievement, Takahiro Hachigo, Chief Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co. Ltd said, “For 70 years, Honda has provided to customers worldwide motorcycles that make life easier and enjoyable. As a result, we have achieved our 400 million-unit milestone. I am grateful to all of our customers, and everyone involved in development, manufacturing, sales and service of our products. We will continue to do our best to provide attractive products that meet the needs and dreams of our customers worldwide.”

Here is how Honda managed to cross the 400 million-unit global motorcycle production milestone: