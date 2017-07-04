Ride Safe with Motoroids – Chapter 1 : Preparations and Basic checklist

When you buy a smartphone, you make sure you get the screen covered with a protective film and buy a protective case to ensure its safety and longevity. So why take risks with your life while riding a motorcycle? While there is no sure-fire way to guarantee one’s safety in this unpredictable world, we sure can mitigate the dangers by ensuring that we follow time-tested methods and techniques for safer riding. A complete series on such a subject is quite difficult to find on the internet. So we decided to create a carefully curated, well researched series to help you improve your riding skills and become a more safe, responsible and mature rider. This fortnightly special will take you through a series of riding tips that evolve from basic to advanced levels as we proceed. This week, we are discussing the pre-ride precautions you should take before you set out for that much awaited ride.

Rubber Check

Checking the tyres is crucial and should not, under any circumstances, be overlooked. Tyres provide the only contact between the motorcycle and the tar, hence it’s paramount to ensure their good health. There are a number of things that you should keep in mind to ensure that your bike’s tyres are in top shape. Always use high quality tyres for your bikes. Ensure that you wrap your motorcycle’s rim with a tyre brand and model which has been tested over a period of time. Using inferior rubber to save a few bucks is a dangerous idea. Nothing, and absolutely nothing is more crucial than the grip and reliability offered by your motorcycle’s tyre during an emergency situation. Your confidence on the motorcycle, your bike’s ability to stay true to the techniques demonstrated in this series and your ability to come clean from a precarious scenario will depend greatly on your machine’s footwear. So never, ever, ever skimp on the tyres.

So you think you have been using a good quality tyre for your motorcycle? Great! Now, the next thing you need to do is to check the tread depth on the tyre. The recommended depth may vary depending on the power and performance rating of the motorcycle. So while you can ride rather safely on a 50cc moped even if the tread is relatively less prominent with hardly any power to break traction, a more powerful motorcycle demands more attention to its rubber.

For a 600cc or above motorcycle, there is absolutely no scope for even the slightest amount of carelessness. So, while a low power motorcycle (100-150cc category) can be used with a relatively lesser tread depth, (no less than 1.0 mm even here) a performance motorcycle should have a clearly visible deep tread pattern. The more powerful machine you ride, the better tread and frequent tyre changes you would require. The legal depth of tread in various countries differs. For instance, in UK, for motorcycles over 50cc, the legal tread depth is 1mm across three-fourths of the width of the tread pattern and with visible tread on the remaining one-fourth. At times, the tread may appear to be good but you may still suffer from lack of road grip. It’s also an indication that it is time to replace the tyre of the motorcycle.

The correct tread depth also depends of the type of the tyre and the road conditions you are using them in. For example some ultra soft compound tyres have a very small tread depth and they’ll stick to the road like a leech as long as you are using them in dry conditions. The tread is crucial to repel water, so it becomes all the more important to ensure a healthy tread while riding in the wet.

Always maintain the recommended air pressure of the tyres as suggested by the manufacturer. Correct air-pressure not only helps improving the fuel economy, but also provides good grip on the surface. Ride the initial kilometres at lower speeds for the tyres to warm up, and build some confidence before you up the pace. Check for wear and tear and possible tyre leaks before commencing a ride. Do not overlook the wheels too as minor bends and dents can also lead to a dramatically different behaviour of the motorcycle in extreme situations.

