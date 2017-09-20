McLaren Creates Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo Car For New Gran Turismo Sport Video Game

Own a PlayStation 4? This one’s for you. An extreme McLaren GT racing car is confirmed as an exclusive choice for gamers in the hugely anticipated PlayStation 4 title, Gran Turismo Sport, which will be available starting October 17, 2017.

The McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo was designed in response to a call from game creator, Kazunori Yamauchi, for vehicle manufacturers to design ‘visionary GT cars’ to compete in Gran Turismo Sport. While not a prototype for any future McLaren model, the Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo showcases the kind of car that McLaren could produce beyond 2030. Players will be able to choose from three liveries: Performance, Ulterior and Noir.

Here’s the video:

Designing for the virtual world and unburdened by production car constraints, the team that created the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo pushed the boundaries of McLaren design well beyond current realities, while remaining true to inherent principles.

The design form of the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo follows its function, meaning every single line and detail has a purpose. Just like McLaren’s road cars, the teardrop cabin and extensive glazing ensure exceptional visibility. And being single-minded in putting the driver first, meant an innovative approach to seating – the driver is positioned not just forward and centrally in the chassis, but lying on their front, with the rest of the car ‘shrink wrapped’ around them.

McLaren pioneered the use of carbon fibre in Formula 1 and the strong, yet lightweight material forms the chassis of all McLaren road cars. Featured extensively in the upper structure and body of the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo as well as in the chassis, carbon fibre helps to deliver a virtual kerb weight of just 1,000 kg.

The McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo features ultra-advanced active aerodynamic technology. Called Integrated Active Aero, it works by opening tiny aperture covers around air inlets on key surfaces during cornering to create drag and generate downforce, rather than moving the surfaces altogether. This gives the handling benefits of active aerodynamics with a reduced number of moving parts that benefits both complexity and weight. Centrally mounted carbon-ceramic disc brakes reduce unsprung mass and the driver is also able to monitor brake temperatures during racing.

Power comes from a break-through hybrid drivetrain. A twin-turbo, 4.0-litre McLaren V8 engine drives the rear wheels, while high output electric motors are housed in each of the front wheel ‘pods.’ Game players will be able to call upon maximum power of 1,150 PS, with 1,275 NM of torque available instantly from launch, thanks to the electric propulsion and all-wheel traction. Capturing the essence of the spine-tingling sound experienced when driving a McLaren at full throttle was a critical part of the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo brief and as such, the exhaust system and hybrid drive work together to generate a unique thrill for the ears, even in the cabin.

Gran Turismo Sport, which will be available starting October 17, 2017, is the latest release in the world-renowned Gran Turismo series for the Sony PlayStation.