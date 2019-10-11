Citroën Partners With Kotak Mahindra Prime To Offer Vehicle Finance

French Automobile Manufacturer, Citroën, recently announced its partnership with one of India’s leading car finance company, Kotak Mahindra Prime. The main goal of this partnership is to offer retail finance for customers and enable mobility solutions in India. This partnership will not only offer innovative finance solutions and value-added products to the customers but will also provide customised credit solutions to the dealers in India. In addition to the earlier agreements signed with Axis Bank and ALD, this tie-up will provide Citroen’s Indian customers with a wide array of finance options, making their experience even more rewarding and easy.

Citroen’s flagship product, the C5 Aircross SUV, will be the first product from the brand for the Indian customers. The C5 is expected to launch early next year and will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India. Once launched in India, this car will rival against the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and MG Hector. Starting in 2021, Citroen will also launch one new product every year after the introduction of the C5 Aircross SUV. This is a part of Citroën’s ‘C Cubed’ strategy, which stands for Cool, Comfort and Clever. Cool illustrates Citroën’s unique and bold French design, Comfort highlights their approach towards building cars which are easy to use and Clever rounds off building new-age, highly localised cars which will meet all the customer expectations in the market.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Citroën India said, “At Citroën, we are continuously looking out for new collaborations that will deliver best ownership experience to our future customers and dealer partners. Auto finance is a big enabler for customers to buy cars in India, hence, we consider this as critical to reaching out to the prominent financial institutes like KMPL to offer new-age finance solutions by supporting future customers to own their dream Citroën cars and dealers to have seamless access to customised credit solutions.”