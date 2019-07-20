Oliver Zipse To Soon Become The Chairman Of BMW AG

German automobile manufacturer, BMW will soon have a new Chairman for the Board of Management at BMW AG. Oliver Zipse will officially become the new Chairman on the 16th of August 2019. The company’s supervisory board recently made this decision during its meeting in Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA. Zipse will succeed Harald Krüger, who informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the beginning of July that he would not seek a second term at the office. Krüger will resign as Chairman and will leave the Board of Management by signing a mutual agreement on the 15th of August 2019.

Oliver Zipse is the designated Chairman of the Board of Management and has been a member of the Board of Management at BMW AG since 2015. He is currently responsible for the production division of BMW, while he began his professional career in the company as a Trainee, in 1991 and has since held various management positions, including Managing Director Plant Oxford and Senior Vice-President Corporate Planning and Product Strategy.

Also Read: Balbir Singh Dhillon To Soon Become The Head Of Audi India

“With Oliver Zipse, a decisive strategic and analytical leader will assume the Chair of the Board of Management of BMW AG. He will provide the BMW Group with fresh momentum in shaping the mobility of the future. The Supervisory Board greatly respects the decision by Harald Krüger and today expressed our sincere appreciation for his many years of successful work within the BMW Group. On behalf of the entire company, we all wish him all the best in the future and hope that the BMW Group will always have a special meaning for him.” said Dr Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG.

The Supervisory Board of BMW AG is currently meeting at the plant located in the network of the BMW Group. Reithofer emphasised: “With its innovative strength, strong brands and dedicated employees, the BMW Group will build on its leadership role in the premium segment going forward and continue on its path to long-term success.”

Manfred Schoch, Chairman of the Global Works Council and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: “The strong partnership between the Workers’ Council and corporate management has a long tradition and is the foundation of our success story. We look forward to continuing this cooperation and shaping the future of the company together.”