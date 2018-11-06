EICMA 2018: New BMW R 1250 R, R 1250 RS and R 1250 GS Adventure Introduced – New engine, More Features

BMW has introduced the new range of its R 1250 R, R 1250 RS and R1250 GS on-off road motorcycles at the 2018 EICMA. The key highlight of the new motorcycles is the improved boxer engine with BMW BMW ShiftCam Technology for variation of the valve timings and valve stroke on the intake side. The new engine is claimed to offer more power across the entire engine speed range. Fuel efficiency is also reported to have gone up, emissions are down, with improvements in smooth, and if BMW Motorrad have to be believed, in sound as well. There’s a new exhaust system too, to add some more credibility to that claim.

The new power output from the engine is rated at 136 hp at 7 750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6 250 rpm (previously: 125 hp) / 125 Nm at 6 750 rpm). This is also due to an increase in cubic capacity by 84cc to 1 254 cc. Changes made to the engine also include asynchronous valve opening on the intake side, toothed chain driven camshaft drive, optimized oil supply and piston base cooling and latest use of twin-jet injection valves.

Two riding modes, ASC and Hill Start Control come as standard on the new range. Riding Modes Pro, featuring additional riding modes, Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro, Hill Start Control Pro and Dynamic Brake Assistant DBC, are available as an optional equipment item.

Another introduction, albeit as an option is the next generation electronic suspension or Dynamic ESA with fully automatic load compensation. The R 1250 GS Adventure comes with an adjustable seat now as standard, as well as a wide range of seat height variants right from the factory. New optional Sports Handlebars are available for R 1250 R for a more dynamic riding position.

In terms of lighting the R 1250 RS gets a completely new design for its LED headlamps, so does the R 1250 GS Adventure as standard. LED daytime riding light for all models are available as an option for all models.

Another highlight on the new range is the new multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display offering many features as standard. Intelligent Emergency Call is an option though. A ton of customization can also be carried out through BMW Motorrad Spezial optional equipment items. Extended range of optional equipment items and original BMW Motorrad Accessories can also be purchased at an additional price.

The new R 1250 R and R 1250 RS can also be equipped with the Option 719 Classic or Sport Wheels as well as the exclusive paintwork and the Option 719 seat. An HP sports silencer is likewise available for all three new boxer models. The new models feature one basic finish each as well as two style variants. The Option 718 Special Paint Finish is also available for the new R 1250 R and R 1240 RS.

Check out an image gallery below