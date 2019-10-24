VIDEO: Benelli Imperiale 400 Walkaround In English And Hindi

Recently, Benelli launched its latest retro-classic bike, the Imperiale 400, with an impressive price tag of INR 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Imperiale 400 is set to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa in the 350-400cc retro-cruiser segment. Which is why we had to find out whether this new bike can live up to the expectations of a consumer looking to buy a retro-themed cruising bike. So we took the Imperiale 400 on a long trip to get a feel of the bike. However, we can’t yet comment on the bike, as there is an embargo till the 4th of November. So, for now, we have made detailed walkaround videos in both, English and Hindi, in which we have explained all the specifications and features of the bike, along with some closeup shots. Have a look:

In terms of design features, the front of the Imperiale gets a reinforced headlight and a typically retro teardrop tank, which brings out the motorcycle’s true classic essence. Apart from that, the bike also gets an exhaust finished in black with chrome inserts, that highlight the vintage style of this bike. Currently, the bike is only available in three paint schemes: Red, Silver and Black. Here is the English Walkaround Video:

Mechanically speaking, the Imperiale 400 is extremely easy to ride and handle, as it has a compact and durable double-cradle frame, while the front gets a 41mm telescopic fork and the rear gets a set of preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers. Apart from that, the retro-classic bike also features a 300mm disc at the front with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear, along with dual-channel ABS, ensuring an effective and well-balanced braking system. Also, the bike gets an all-new SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4 compliant engine with electronic fuel injection system. The maximum power produced by this engine is 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. Here is a video of the exhaust note:

Talking about after-sales service, Benelli India is offering the Imperiale 400 with the Best-In-Class ‘3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty’ as standard. The owners will also get complimentary service for the first 2 years, while the Annual Maintenance Contract can be availed after the completion of the first 2 years. Customers have already started reserving the Imperiale 400 for a booking amount of Rs 4,000, while the deliveries are expected to commence by the end of this month.