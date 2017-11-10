The New 2018 Honda CB300R is quite likely to arrive in India: Images, Details, Specs, Expected Price and Launch Date

Representing a bold new direction for smaller displacement machines, the new 2018 Honda CB300R is part of Honda’s new ‘sport naked’ family which also includes the CB1000R and CB125R. The CB300R has many of the premium features found on its larger capacity siblings and injects a fresh new style in the segment with its ‘Neo Sports Café’ minimalist, bare-boned attitude which it shares with its 1000cc and 125cc stablemates. Given the fact that CBR 250 is missing in Honda’s India portfolio right now and a BS-IV compliant model is said to be re-introduced, the CB300R could also join in as the demand for entry-level premium motorcycles has been on the rise.

New 2018 Honda CB300R Details

Tipping the scales at 143 kilos (wet), the Honda CB300R is powered by a free-revving 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm delivered @ 7,500rpm. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox which offers an even spread of gears for strong acceleration – the CB300R will cover 0-200m in 9.2s. Bore and stroke is set at 76 x 63mm, with a compression ratio of 10.7:1. A PGM-FI fuel injection – with 38mm throttle bore and straight-shot intake path – delivers crisp throttle response across the rev range.

To keep maintenance costs low, the engine is also designed with the minimum number of moving parts. Details like the low-friction piston rings, high-density core radiator and iridium spark plug help increase fuel efficiency. Fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank and rated for fuel economy of 30.2km/l, the CB300R can cover over 300km on a tankful.

The motorcycle is underpinned by a brand new frame which mixes pressed and tubular steel for a tuned balance and feedback. The CB300R features 41mm USD forks with a radially-mounted 4-piston caliper, hubless floating front disc, IMU-based 2-channel ABS and Dunlop radial tyres where a 150/60R-17 rear is matched to a 110/70R-17 front.

The swingarm is manufactured from steel plate and irregularly shaped in cross-section. Both are designed to achieve high longitudinal rigidity and control torsion from wheel deflection without excess rigidity or weight. The single rear shock offers 5-step spring preload adjustment and a 49.6% front/50.4% rear weight bias maintains equal distribution while a compact 1352mm wheelbase helps with agility. Bits usually found on much larger machines such as the tapered rubber-mounted aluminium handlebar, LCD instrument display and full LED lighting are also a part of the package.

New 2018 Honda CB300R Features

A thin (23.5mm) lightweight (230g) full function LCD instrument display provides speed, engine rpm, fuel level and gear position simply, with warning lights arrayed across the top. Full LED lighting – including indicators – adds a premium feel and contributes to mass centralisation. The headlight uses a dual bar light signature, upper for low beam and lower for high beam and the taillight is the thinnest ever mounted on a Honda motorcycle.

New 2018 Honda CB300R Expected Launch

If this naked Honda does make it to India, expect the bike to be launched sometime in late 2018 or early 2019.

New 2018 Honda CB300R Expected Price

Given the fact that Honda bikes do command a premium over all other bikes in their category, expect the CB300R to be launched near the INR 2.5 lakh mark.

New 2018 Honda CB300R Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled single cylinder Engine Displacement (cm³) 286cc Bore and Stroke (mm) 76mm x 63mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Max. Power Output 23.1kw/8500rpm Max. Torque 27.5Nm/7,500rpm Oil Capacity 1.8L/1.5L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI Fuel Tank Capacity 10.0L Fuel consumption 30.2km/litre ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V-7AH ACG Output 318W DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet, multiplate hydraulic clutch Transmission Type 6-speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel diamond frame CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2012mm x 802mm x 1052mm Wheelbase 1352mm Caster Angle 24º Seat Height 799mm Ground Clearance 151mm Kerb Weight 143kg Turning radius 2.3m SUSPENSION Type Front 41mm telescopic fork, 130mm stroke Type Rear Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 107mm travel WHEELS Rim Size Front 17inch Rim Size Rear 17inch Tyres Front 110/70R17M/C 54H Tyres Rear 150/60R17M/C 65H BRAKES ABS System Type 2 channel with IMU Front 296mm hubless floating disc with radial-mount Nissin 4-piston caliper Rear 220mm disc with single piston caliper

New 2018 Honda CB300R Images