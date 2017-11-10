The New 2018 Honda CB300R is quite likely to arrive in India: Images, Details, Specs, Expected Price and Launch Date

Representing a bold new direction for smaller displacement machines, the new 2018 Honda CB300R is part of Honda’s new ‘sport naked’ family which also includes the CB1000R and CB125R. The CB300R has many of the premium features found on its larger capacity siblings and injects a fresh new style in the segment with its ‘Neo Sports Café’ minimalist, bare-boned attitude which it shares with its 1000cc and 125cc stablemates. Given the fact that CBR 250 is missing in Honda’s India portfolio right now and a BS-IV compliant model is said to be re-introduced, the CB300R could also join in as the demand for entry-level premium motorcycles has been on the rise.

November 10, 2017-Honda-CB300R-7.jpg
2018 CB300R

New 2018 Honda CB300R Details

Tipping the scales at 143 kilos (wet), the Honda CB300R is powered by a free-revving 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm delivered @ 7,500rpm. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox which offers an even spread of gears for strong acceleration – the CB300R will cover 0-200m in 9.2s. Bore and stroke is set at 76 x 63mm, with a compression ratio of 10.7:1. A PGM-FI fuel injection – with 38mm throttle bore and straight-shot intake path – delivers crisp throttle response across the rev range.

November 10, 2017-Honda-CB300R-17.jpg
2018 CB300R

To keep maintenance costs low, the engine is also designed with the minimum number of moving parts. Details like the low-friction piston rings, high-density core radiator and iridium spark plug help increase fuel efficiency. Fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank and rated for fuel economy of 30.2km/l, the CB300R can cover over 300km on a tankful.

The motorcycle is underpinned by a brand new frame which mixes pressed and tubular steel for a tuned balance and feedback. The CB300R features 41mm USD forks with a radially-mounted 4-piston caliper, hubless floating front disc, IMU-based 2-channel ABS and Dunlop radial tyres where a 150/60R-17 rear is matched to a 110/70R-17 front.

November 10, 2017-Honda-CB300R-11.jpg
2018 CB300R

The swingarm is manufactured from steel plate and irregularly shaped in cross-section. Both are designed to achieve high longitudinal rigidity and control torsion from wheel deflection without excess rigidity or weight. The single rear shock offers 5-step spring preload adjustment and a 49.6% front/50.4% rear weight bias maintains equal distribution while a compact 1352mm wheelbase helps with agility. Bits usually found on much larger machines such as the tapered rubber-mounted aluminium handlebar, LCD instrument display and full LED lighting are also a part of the package.

New 2018 Honda CB300R Features

November 10, 2017-Honda-CB300R-19.jpg
2018 CB300R

A thin (23.5mm) lightweight (230g) full function LCD instrument display provides speed, engine rpm, fuel level and gear position simply, with warning lights arrayed across the top. Full LED lighting – including indicators – adds a premium feel and contributes to mass centralisation. The headlight uses a dual bar light signature, upper for low beam and lower for high beam and the taillight is the thinnest ever mounted on a Honda motorcycle.

New 2018 Honda CB300R Expected Launch

If this naked Honda does make it to India, expect the bike to be launched sometime in late 2018 or early 2019.

November 10, 2017-Honda-CB300R-16.jpg
2018 CB300R

New 2018 Honda CB300R Expected Price

Given the fact that Honda bikes do command a premium over all other bikes in their category, expect the CB300R to be launched near the INR 2.5 lakh mark.

New 2018 Honda CB300R Specifications

ENGINE
TypeLiquid-cooled single cylinder
Engine Displacement (cm³)286cc
Bore and Stroke (mm)76mm x 63mm
Compression Ratio10.7:1
Max. Power Output23.1kw/8500rpm
Max. Torque27.5Nm/7,500rpm
Oil Capacity1.8L/1.5L
FUEL SYSTEM
CarburationPGM-FI
Fuel Tank Capacity10.0L
Fuel consumption30.2km/litre
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
StarterElectric
Battery Capacity12V-7AH
ACG Output318W
DRIVETRAIN
Clutch TypeWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch
Transmission Type6-speed
Final DriveChain
FRAME
TypeSteel diamond frame
CHASSIS
Dimensions (LxWxH)2012mm x 802mm x 1052mm
Wheelbase1352mm
Caster Angle24º
Seat Height799mm
Ground Clearance151mm
Kerb Weight143kg
Turning radius2.3m
SUSPENSION
Type Front41mm telescopic fork, 130mm stroke
Type RearMonoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 107mm travel
WHEELS
Rim Size Front17inch
Rim Size Rear17inch
Tyres Front110/70R17M/C 54H
Tyres Rear150/60R17M/C 65H
BRAKES
ABS System Type2 channel with IMU
Front296mm hubless floating disc with radial-mount Nissin 4-piston caliper
Rear220mm disc with single piston caliper

New 2018 Honda CB300R Images

