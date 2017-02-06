BS-IV compliant Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and NS200 Launched in India

Bajaj Auto launched the BS-IV standard compliant RS200 and NS200 in India. The new full faired Pulsar RS200 continues to offered ABS, fuel injection, liquid cooling, perimeter frame and twin-projector headlamps.

With increased production capacity and on the back of strong and consistent customer demand, Bajaj has re-introduced the Pulsar NS200 in India. The 2017 edition of the Pulsar NS200 comes with a liquid cooled, four valve, triple spark engine that complies with BS IV norms. The reworked Pulsar NS200 comes in all new colors and graphics and a belly-pan.

Also Read : 2017 Bajaj Pulsar 200NS Arrives At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The BSIV Pulsar RS200 is available in both ABS & Non-ABS variants in two colors: Racing Blue and Graphite Black. Price for BSIV Pulsar RS200 starts at INR 121,881 (Non ABS) & INR 133,883 (ABS Variant) (Ex-showroom-Delhi). Whereas the BSIV Pulsar NS200 is available in 3 colors: Graphite Black, Mirage White & Wild Red with price starting at INR 96,453 (Ex-showroom-Delhi).

Speaking about the launch of the updated Pulsar RS200 and NS200, Eric Vas, President Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that the 2017 range gives the Indian motorcyclist the latest international technology in performance motorcycling. He further added that with the new 2017 Pulsar range, the Company offers discerning motorcyclists a combination of sporty responsive performance, high quality finish, and unbeatable speed and handling that reaffirms the Pulsars product leadership.