Tata Motors likely to roll out Electric version of the Nano, air-powered variant in the works too

It seems Tata Motors is not ready to give up on their Nano compact car. The ambitious project could not translate into a real life blockbuster even after a ton of efforts executed by the company. The Tata Nano received periodic updates, facelifts and mechanical changes but the jinx never left. Although, the latest GenX Nano equipped with an AMT kit was one of their best sellers, still the folks at Tata are not satisfied with its market performance.

The debate of shelving the Nano project witnessed uproar while the mysterious Mistry fiasco took place. It revealed a lot of unheard and untold stories, and also brought changes in the top tier management of the company. Mistry’s exit was followed by the entry of Tata’s new chairperson, N.Chandrasekaran. While the previous chairperson stood adamant on the fact that the Nano was a complete failure, Chandrasekran is of the opinion that a few changes and additions could breathe new life in the project. The company is now working on introducing a battery powered Nano in near future. That not it! Tata Motors also plans to roll out an air-powered version of this compact car.

Video: Indian man builds driverless Tata Nano

Reportedly, Tata officials have expressed that the Tata Nano has potential in the battery technology space. Tata Motors has joined hands with Miljobil Grenland, a Norwegian electric vehicle and component maker. Tata has also bought a controlling stake in the company. They have also teamed up with a French firm Motor Development International in order to explore the air-powering tech.

Speaking of the Nano Electric, Tata Motors had first showcased the Nano EV at the Geneva Motor Show in the year 2010. Also, last year in the month of June, a few spyshots of the Nano EV test mule emerged on the internet. The test mule featured a charging socket, and its ground clearance was also reworked to support the heavy battery components.

source: HindustanTimes