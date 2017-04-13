Production Ready Lamborghini Urus Likely To Be Unveiled on December 4, 2017

Lamborghini is on a roll with its launches, worldwide as well as in India. The Italian marquee has launched three new products including the Huracan Performante, Aventador S and the Huracan RWD Spyder in the last few months. Now, the supercar manufacturer is preparing to unveil yet another model soon.

If reports are to be believed, Lamborghini plans to introduce its first SUV since the LM-002, the Urus. First showcased as a concept back in 2012, Lamborghini will reportedly unveil the production ready version of the Urus SUV on December 4, 2017 in Santâ€™Agata, Italy. The unveiling is likely to be followed by the first public showcase of the Urus at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.

In order to accommodate the production of the Urus, Lamborghini will expand its factory by 1.5 lakh square metres. Deliveries for the Urus are set to begin in 2018. The Urus is based on the same underpinnings as the Bentley Bentayga and the Audi Q7.

Previous reports revealed that the 4.0-litre twin turbocharged motor of the Lamborghini Urus will produce more than 600 PS of power and 800 Nm of torque. This motor would come paired to a dual clutch transmission sending power to all four wheels via an all wheel drive system.

Another notable feature that the Urus would be equipped with is the use a 48V electric compressor for active anti-roll suspension. This system adjusts the stiffness level to reduce body roll during cornering at high speeds. It is believed that the Lamborghini Urus will be launched with a price tag of Â£180,000Â (approximately INR 1.48 crore). Stay tuned for more updates.

