You Can Still Buy A Brand New BS-III Compliant KTM Duke 390 For INR 1.5 Lakh

While the sale of BS-III vehicles brought in a good discount for buyers and good sales numbers for the dealers, the automobile industry is still believed to have reported huge losses, with some manufacturers claiming a large number of unsold vehicles.

If you thought the sale of BS-III vehicles got over by April 1, 2017, here is another ray of hope. Motoroids has learnt that a few KTM dealers are selling BS-III compliant bikes such as the Duke 390 for prices as low as INR 1.5 lakh (On-Road). These motorcycles, which are as good as new, are likely to have not even a single km on their odometer. The only catch here would be that the potential owner would technically become the second owner of this motorcycle. How? We explain.

Many automobile dealers who could not clear their existing stock of BS-III vehicles have reportedly registered the unsold units in their name. It is these motorcycles that are being sold second-hand, but as completely new and unused products.

Powering the KTM Duke 390 is a 373cc single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected engine. This motor is capable of producing 43.5 PS at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via six speed transmission. A pretty sweet deal at INR 1.5 lakh, isn’t it? Let us know your valuable views through the comments section below.