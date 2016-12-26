Production Ready 2017 Chevrolet Beat Snapped Without Camouflage; Launch Expected in Early 2017

The next generation Chevrolet Beat was seen completely undisguised on Indian roads, hinting towards an imminent launch in the coming days. Visually, the production spec model carries the design cues that were seen on the concept vehicle and on the Beat Active at the 2016 LA Motor Show.

Visually, as aforementioned, the next generation Beat retains most of its styling cues which were seen on the concept. Up-front, the model receives the signature dual grille design with a fat black slat on the larger grille, flanked by sweptback headlamps on either side. The upcoming model retains the C-pillar mounted door handle that were seen on the outgoing version of the hatchback.

On the inside, the model will receive features such as a 7-inch infotainment system and dual tone interiors while the instrument cluster will be retained from the outgoing model.

Propelling tasks would be performed by a 1.0-litre, three cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is likely to be a trimmed down version of the 1.4-litre four cylinder Ecotech engine while the three cylinder diesel engine will be unique to the Indian market.Â The diesel motor is expected to deliver 57bhp of power and 150Nm of torque while the petrol powered version will most likely put out 79bhp of power and 108Nm of torque.

Chevrolet Beat Active showcased at the 2016 LA Auto Expo

The hatchback looks production ready and we should see it rolling into the showrooms early next year. We expect to hear more official details in the coming months and would keep you posted about all the latest updates. Meanwhile, let us know what you think about the next generation Chevrolet Beat through the comments section below.

Spy Image Courtesy : Carwale