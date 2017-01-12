New Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Revealed; Gets Oil Cooling, ABS And More Torque

The Bajaj Pulsar gets yet another derivative, and this time, it’s called the NS160. Revealed in Turkey, the new Pulsar NS160 can be called the spiritual successor to the NS150 that’s already sold in export markets like Turkey and Colombia.

The Pulsar NS160 gets a new, 160.3 cc, single cylinder; 4-valve DTS-I engine good for 15.5 PS of peak power at 8500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of maximum torque at 6500 rpm. The latest Naked Sport tips the scales at 135 kg (kerb weight).

In comparison, the Pulsar NS150, weighing 140 kg (kerb), puts out 17 PS of power at 9500 rpm and 13 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm from its 149.5 cc engine. The new Pulsar NS160 also gets an oil-cooler, unlike the air-cooled NS150, and petal disc brakes up front along with optional single channel ABS.

The Pulsar 160NS gets a 5-speed transmission, revised body decals, and an underbelly engine cowl. It is being speculated that instead of the NS150, India might receive the 160NS in the coming months, along with the BS4 compliant, fuel injected Pulsar NS200.

Images: Bursa Bajaj