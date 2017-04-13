New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire launch confirmed for May 2017

Spied multiple times in the manufacturer’s factory premises, an all-new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire will be launched in May 2017. Based on the car maker’s new HEARTECT platform that also underpins the new Swift (to be launched later), this time around, the hot selling compact sedan has lost its edgy design for a more matured and rounded appearance.

The fascia is identical to the new Swift, but gets a touch of chrome to distinguish itself from the hatch. The roofline now follows a smooth curve and merges with the boot in a conventional, sedan like manner. The rear gets a rather long strip of chrome that runs across the boot and a slightly different tail-light design which might also include LEDs. On the inside, higher trims could get faux wood inserts on the steering and the dash, along with a new instrument cluster, premium fabric, a new steering wheel and an updated AVN system. Projector headlamps and DRLs could be offered on select variants.

Powering the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire in all probability will be theÂ 1.3L DDiS 190 4-cyl diesel engine good for 75 PS and 190 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT. While the petrol variant will be powered by theÂ 1.2L 4-cyl K12 petrol engine good for 84 hp and 114 Nm of torque.

Source: cnb; cabin image: gaddiwaddi