KTM 300 EXC TPI and 250 EXC TPI : World’s First Fuel-Injected Two-Stroke Enduro Bikes

If you would’ve read our previous report, you’d know that KTM was working on a 2-Stroke, fuel injected motor for its 2018 Enduro motorcycles. In latest updates, KTM has created the world’s first serial production fuel injected 2-stroke offroad motorcycles with its EXC TPI (Transfer Port Injection) range for MY2018.

The KTM 250 EXC TPI and KTM 300 EXC TPI machines (EU models) are fitted with a newly developed TPI fuel injection system, a unique feature when it comes to sporty 2-stroke race bikes. The patented EFI system, with two injectors into the transfer ports of the cylinder, makes the engine much smoother to ride, with a drastic reduction in fuel consumption and thus removing the need to pre-mix fuel, or change the jetting for different environments; a huge benefit for all offroad riders.

The models feature a range of new components to benefit the new technology including a new throttle body, and a new Engine Management System (EMS), which includes a new Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that utilizes a number of sensor readings to determine perfect ignition timing and fuel injection. There is also a new cylinder, air filter box, oil pump and fuel tank for the fuel injection application, a new high-tech chromoly steel frame that has been adapted to home the oil filler cap and hose to the oil tank within the frame tube, plus brand new graphics for MY2018.

In addition to the brand new technology, the machines feature high quality serial equipment such as the standard E-starter, extra-light lithium ion battery, sublime Brembo brakes, a hydraulic clutch, high quality WP suspension and much, much more.

KTM has also released the latest KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear range. With some of the most striking, protective and premium quality riding gear and clothing, comprised with sublime, high-performance upgrade parts, all riders can take advantage of KTM’s diverse range of products for on and off his EXC machine for the ultimate factory look.

However, these new fuel-injected two-strokes are not likely to come to India.