Here’s America’s First USD 2 million (13 Cr) Lamborghini Centenario

The supremely lascivious Lamborghini Centenario that celebrates founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday has been delivered to its first US customer. The zingier, pacier, crazier Aventador was delivered to its first customer in the US of A in Newport Beach, California.

The new 2 million (~ 13 crore) was first shown to the world in 2016. Only 40 examples of the model will ever be made, and Lamborghini insists that all of them have already been sold. The 40 car production run of the Centenario will comprise both coupe and convertible styles.

Powering this exotic beast is a naturally aspirated V12 cranking out 759 hp of power and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 2.8 seconds. Top speed is rated at 350 km/h. Forget those performance figures, we’re sure those cars would have sold even without an engine by virtue of those sensational looks alone.

Here’s the Facebook Live video of the USD 2 million Lamborghini Centenario :

Each one of these beauties is custom built to suit the preferences of individual customers. This one here for the US customer is a coupe painted in black and blue hues. The custom built unit gets a glossy carbon-fiber exterior with a similar colour scheme inside in leather and Alcantara. The rest of the US customers of the model will also get their deliveries before the end of 2017, Lamborghini stated.

“When Ferruccio Lamborghini began realizing his dream of creating the best supercars in the world, he wanted to reach a large audience through production, but he also wanted to keep the unique nature of limited-edition vehicles that clients are able to personalize to their own tastes and style,” Automobili Lamborghini America COO Alessandro Farmeschi said in a statement.