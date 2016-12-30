Ducati Scramblers recalled over faulty Side Stand Sensor in the US; No Word About India Spec Models

Ducati has recalled select models of its Scrambler motorcycles over a faulty side stand position sensor. The models affected by this recall were made in 2015 and 2016 and nearly 5,502 units are affected in the United States.

A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggests that the side stand pivot bolt may not be long enough. As a result of this faulty part, the nut can detach and bolt would loosen. This would result in the sensor switch not being able to properly detect the position of the stand.

The report from NHTSA further adds that if the side stand position sensor does not function properly, the engine may stall, or the motorcycle may be ridden while the stand is still down. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash.

Ducati North America (Ducati) has recalled certain model year 2015-2016 Ducati Scrambler motorcycles manufactured February 17, 2015, to November 11, 2016. Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side stand pivot bolt, free of charge.

There is no word about a recall for the Indian models. We’d keep you posted about the latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about this recall through the comments section below.