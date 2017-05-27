BMW M8 Already Under Development; Prototype Teased At Nurburgring 24-Hour Race

BMW recently unveiled its Concept 8 Series at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and the German car maker has already announced the development of the new M8. Alongside the ongoing development of the standard 8 Series, the engineers at BMW M are also working flat out on the M model.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

A fully camouflaged, early prototype of the future BMW M8 was unveiled in a driving presentation as part of the support programme for the Nürburgring 24-hour race. The new M8, just like BMW’s M series, features like larger air intakes, modified brakes and a sports exhaust with four tailpipes. No engine details were revealed.

Check out the teaser video of the BMW M8:

Speaking about the recently teased model, Frank van Meel, President BMW M Division said that the conception and development of the standard BMW 8 Series and the M model run in parallel. The future BMW M8 will build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility.

Click on image to expand / browse gallery

Development is also underway of a race-spec car – the BMW M8 GTE – to spearhead the return of BMW Motorsport to Le Mans. BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt added that developing a new racing car is always exciting, and in the case of the BMW M8 GTE the anticipation is that much greater still. He remained tight lipped about more details and the car maker didn’t reveal any pictures yet, but the BMW M8 GTE is promised to “look spectacular”. The Company is planning an initial roll-out for the first half of this year and are looking at giving the car its race debut in the Daytona 24 Hours in late January 2018.