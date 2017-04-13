Skip links

2017-Maruti-Swift-Dzire-Tour-render-700x380

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Tour Spotted, Launch Likely Soon

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniApril 13, 2017

Reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2017 Swift Dzire in May this year. While we wait for the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer to announce the launch date, the company is also working on the next-gen Dzire Tour.

2017-Maruti-Swift-Dzire-Tour-spied-600x419

The current generation Swift Dzire Tour, which is based on the first generation Dzire, will soon be replaced with a new model. This model will be none other than the second generation Dzire. A spy image that made its way to the web reveals the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour.

As seen in the spy image, the second generation Swift Dzire sports the ‘Dzire Tour’ decal on the upper right side of the boot lid. The current generation Swift Dzire Tour is sold only to fleet operators and can be bought only with a commercial registration.

2017-Maruti-Swift-Dzire-Tour-spied-600x419 2017-Maruti-Swift-Dzire-Tour-render-600x450

Render courtesy: Indian Autos Blog

Powering the new Swift Dzire tour will be the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.3-litre diesel engine. Although unconfirmed, it is likely that Maruti Suzuki could offer a factory fitted CNG kit with the model exclusively to fleet cab owners.

Spy image courtesy: Gaadiwaadi

