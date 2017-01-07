This Modified Toyota Fortuner With a Nippon Body Kit Costs INR 2 lakh Over The Standard Model

Regulars here would be familiar with the Toyota Fortuner stretch that made its way to an event in Arunachal Pradesh last month. While that model was based on the previous generation Fortuner, this time we have brought to you details and images of a modified 2016 Fortuner.

While most mod jobs are undertaken as an aftermarket job, this modified Fortuner took the dealership level route. Done up by the folks at Kochi based Nippon Toyota, this modified Toyota Fortuner will set you back by INR 2 lakh over the standard Fortuner, the prices of which start at INR 25.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Experiential Drive Camp Mumbai : Report and Image Gallery

What you get for that additional amount of money spent is a custom Nippon body kit from the Toyota dealer as well as a few nit-bits here and there. Up-front, the model receives a custom chrome grille with five chrome slats, flanked by the OEM headlamps with black surrounds on either side. Also seen is a heavily modified front bumper, replete with a chrome air dam, lip spoiler and red accents.

A few parts such as the roof, A-pillar and the mirror caps have been blacked out, adding to the aesthetic appeal of the SUV. At the rear, the model receives black surrounds for the tail lights while the bumper that houses the dummy, quad exhaust system receives red accents too.

Also read: All-New 2016 Toyota Fortuner Gets The DC Lounge Treatment

There is no information regarding any upgrades to the interior or the engine and hence it can be assumed that they remain unchanged. The new Fortuner can be had with a 2.8-litre diesel engine or a 2.7-litre petrol engine. Transmission options include a six speed manual transmission and a six speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The diesel variant can also be had with a 4X4 option. You can read more about the new Fortuner with the help of our review.

Following is an image gallery of the Modified Toyota Fortuner with a Nippon body kit: