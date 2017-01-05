How About a Modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Scissor Doors?

In case you felt like gorging your eyes out after looking at the MS Baleno that had a Mercedes-Benz A-Class front end grafted to it, here comes another modified Baleno to hold that feeling back. This time around, the modifications are certainly more tasteful.

To begin with, the folks at MotoTrendz from Bengaluru have done up this premium hatchback in a dual-tone shade. While the model came with a factory paint-job of red, MotoTrendz wrapped the roof, pillars, spoiler in gloss black. On went an aftermarket grille and a front splitter, while all the chrome trimmings from the exterior of the vehicle were eliminated.

Also read: This modified Toyota Fortuner stretch will set you back by a whopping INR 70 lakh!

Don’t miss out on the smoked tail lights, and the 17 inch alloy wheels wrapped with wider rubber. Heck, its even got a panoramic sunroof. However, I’ve left the best for the last. The front doors have been modified and now receive the scissor door treatment, picking a leaf from exotics like Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren.

The interior of this modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets the dual tone treatment of black and red as well. The OEM seats in the front make way for replica Bride racing bucket seats, while the speakers seem to have been upgraded as well.

Talking about performance upgrades, this Baleno is equipped with a K&N air filter and a custom FRK full exhaust system that is likely to boost the power figures of the 1.2-litre petrol engine. In stock guise, the Baleno produces 83 bhp and 115 Nm of torque.

What are your views on this modified Maruti Suzuki Baleno with scissor doors? Like it or hate it? Let us know your views through the comments section below. You can also have a look at the image gallery of the modification here. (Click to expand):

Image courtesy: Mototrendz