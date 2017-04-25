Skip links

Kolkata Police Adds A Dozen Harley Davidson 750 Motorcycles To Its Fleet

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 25, 2017

Kolkata Police has added a dozen Harley-Davidson 750 motorcycles to their fleet. This isn’t the first instance of Indian cops being allotted HD motorcycles though. Back in May 2015, Gujarat Police added six  new, customised Harley-Davidson Street 750s to their arsenal.

Upgrades to the Gujarat Police HDs include a large windscreen, a chrome crash guard with an attached siren and beacons, a pillion backrest, along with two panniers at the rear. We believe that a similar round of upgrades are in order for the newly acquired Kolkata Police motorcycles as well.

Kolkata-Police-Harley-Davidson-450x600

Sources say that the Harley Davidson motorcycles are supposed to form a part of a VIP escort squad for Kolkata Police. They will be put to use only for the most exclusive of reasons. It is still unclear if the motorcycles will be modified to produce more power.

In stock guise, the Harley Davidson Street 750 is powered by a liquid-cooled 749-cc V-twin engine. The motorcycle tips the scales at 223 kg (dry) and has a fuel tank capacity of 13.1 litres. It measures 2215 mm long, and has a seat height of 720 mm, while featuring a wheelbase of 1520 mm. The Harley Davidson Street 750 is priced at INR 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Elite Car Club Kolkata

 

